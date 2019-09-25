The English teacher was petite and quite a contrast to the huge, athletic-type lad she was leading down at the Tulsa Junior College corridor. Obviously it was a case of the student being in the wrong room at the right time or vice versa.
“Where were you last period?” she inquired after a chuckle.
“Nowhere,” he said, still bewildered.
He wasn’t alone, wherever he was. The first classes started at 8 a.m. and halfway through the period, students were still seen wandering down hallways looking lost and worried, peering cautiously into classrooms hoping to recognize something.
But it was all new, Tulsa’s new baby – 2,680 students strong and destined to grow much bigger.
Meanwhile, Roger Smith, TJC vice president for planning and development, was standing around in the lobby. He appeared lost too from the look on his face. He didn’t seem to have much to do because there just weren’t any of the crises he expected.
“Oh, God! This is great! I can’t believe it. I went around to all the 8 o’clock classes and there was only one with more students than chairs,” he said, keeping a wary eye out lest something sneak up to bring chaos.
“In Dallas we were crawling over powerlines and everything else for four months. This is the best I’ve ever seen.”
The rains intensity picked up outside as the size of the crowd in the lobby grew. The students were a little wet, but seem to have an undercurrent of cheerful excitement. They milled around, looking the place over.When the first class time had arrived, students quickly dispersed to their 8 o’clock classrooms. One of them was Janice Johnson, 18, of Collinsville. She seems like a good student to follow on her first day of college at TJC. She felt some of the thrill the others exuded.
“I feel really proud. I feel like I’m really accomplishing something by being here this semester,“ said Janice.
She was typical of the students in other ways. The college is convenient for her, it is less expensive than going out of the area to state universities, and it is also much less costly than Tulsa’s private universities. Going to TJC affords her a chance to work part time to pay the costs. Besides, she preferred the intimacy of a smaller school to the labyrinths of the big schools.
Not that 2,680 students isn’t big, but there will only be about 1,000 students in the building at any one time because classes are scattered over the day from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Janice is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Floyd Johnson of Collinsville, where she was graduated from high school last spring. Her father is the Continental Oil Co. agent there and her older sister teaches English. Janice hopes to transfer to Northeastern State College after earning her associate arts degree at TJC. She wants to teach business courses.
Since July, Janice has worked as a clerk in the TJC admissions office earning $1.80 per hour toward her education, besides getting experience typing and filing.
She decided to take 14 hours this semester — American history, typing, shorthand, freshman English composition and psychology. Monday, Wednesday and Friday each week she will go to class or study from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., then work till 5 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday she will work about eight hours because she has only one hour of class. Most homework will be done at night at home.
There are no bells in the former Sinclair Building and Janice went on to her first class, American history, ahead of time. The teacher was Miss Pat Smith, who taught history at Memorial High School last year. Miss Smith called roll three times – it seemed there were a few stragglers who kept coming along just as she would finish the list of 37 or so names.
“Conditions here are a little hectic, as you can tell,” said Miss Smith after welcoming the students. “I thought I might pass out a mimeographed sheet telling you a little something about the course, but it seems I was too late getting in line for the Xerox machine.” She told the students what to expect in her course, and send them on their way.
For Janice it was a chance to drop by the admissions office to see how things were.
“They were swamped. So I wound up answering the phone and helping people for the rest of the hour,” she reported later.
At 9 a.m. there was second-year typing class with Mrs. Veda McGinity, who taught at the University of Tulsa 10 years before joining TJC. A last-minute change of rooms added a little mixup to things, as Janice and her 35 classmates swapped rooms with typing students of Miss Ruth Jo Carnagey.
There was a lot of typing that hour as Janice and the students got used to the new machines. Next door, Miss Carnagey’s students got a look at the headphones and wireless tape recorded dictation setup.
At 10 a.m. there was shorthand, again with Miss McGinity, but she dismissed the group after a few introductory remarks. Janice took a coffee break with friends, then went into the bookstore to buy her books.
The bookstore was crowded, with long lines at the checkout counters. The cost of Janice’s books ran to $45.54, which with her earlier costs of $103.50 for fees and tuition made her semester’s cost total $149.04.
Then came a lunch break and a chance to again relax with friends. The cafeteria is stocked with vending machines and the students serve themselves. It was crowded there, too, mostly because the furniture for the student lounge on the third floor hadn’t arrived.
At 2 p.m. it was time for psychology class, and afterwards it was to work.
While all the furniture wasn’t in Tulsa, some of the specialized equipment hadn’t arrived, there were no lockers for the students to use, permanent shelving for the library was still missing and no doubt that misplaced athlete is still in the Twilight Zone, the transition of an office building into a college seemed complete.
The student body was a strange conglomerate creature with long hair and a crew cut, sloppy blue jeans and a stylish new dress, barefoot and wearing boots, young and middle-aged, attending full time while just picking up a few courses. It started out mostly young and grew older as the day passed and it got off to work.
It already is leaving its mark. Somebody has already tacked a paper King Kong to a perch atop the NBT Building in a hallway skyline mural.