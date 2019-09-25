(Tulsa World) – The sonic boom problem associated with supersonic travel is grossly overemphasized and SSTs will, in fact, fly over populated areas of the world in days to come, the inventor of the jet engine maintained Monday after arriving in Tulsa.

Sir Frank Whittle, who applied for the jet engine patent in 1930 says in the future SST travel over land areas will be as common as regular jet overflights are today.

His visit to Tulsa and American Airlines’ Maintenance and Engineering Center is in connection with a chapter he’s writing in a book being promoted by AA on development of commercial flying.

“I didn’t have any dream back in those days,” he said, “that the jet engine would develop into the powerful thing it is today.”