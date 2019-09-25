(Tulsa World) Authority to discipline Tulsa Police Chief Jack Purdie – sought by Police Commissioner Brad Scheer for months – will not include power to dismiss the chief.

Scheer confirmed Monday that he plans to appear before the city’s Civil Service Commission in October to ask that authority to discipline the police chief be transferred to him from mayor Robert J. LaFortune.

The mayor also confirmed the discussion concerning authority over Purdie, but LaFortune emphasized that he will retain the power to appoint and dismiss the city’s police chiefs.

Scheer has sought for months to replace Purdie as chief, and once sought Purdie’s resignation.