Max W. Campbell, 75, developer of major housing additions and shopping centers in Tulsa since 1918, died Monday.
Services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday in the Boston Avenue Methodist Church. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery under the direction of Stanley’s Funeral Home.
Campbell had minor surgery Aug. 28 and suffered the first of a series of strokes two days later.
Campbell developed eight housing additions and several suburban shopping centers. The opening of Southland Shopping Center at 41st Street and Yale Avenue was the culmination of 11 years work.
While in failing health since his first stroke about 2 years ago, Campbell was planning to build a shopping center even larger in the near future near Broken Arrow. It was to have been Oklahoma’s largest, with 40 stores and business outlets.
He also developed several large housing editions in southeast Tulsa.He had extensive real estate holdings both in downtown Tulsa and in suburban areas.
Campbell is credited with having built Tulsa’s first suburban shopping center, the Casa Loma, on 11th Street between Columbia and Birmingham avenues. It was one of his earlier projects and the land, at that time was far removed from the city.
He came to Indian Territory in 1906 and to Tulsa following his graduation from Vinita High School in 1914 to work for an abstract company.
Campbell served in World War I as a second lieutenant and was one of the first infantry officers transferred to the Army’s new aviation branch. He was stationed in England.
He returned to Tulsa and entered the real estate and development business.
In 1921 he married Tookah Stansbery, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Lon Stansbery, prominent pioneer Tulsa family. Mrs. Campbell died in 1959.
Campbell was a member of the old County Planning Commission which later was merged with the City Planning Commission to form the Tulsa Metropolitan Area Planning Commission.
At the time of his death, he owned 500 acres between Tulsa and Broken arrow and used them for cattle grazing.
He and Mrs. Campbell lived on the site of Southland Center before moving to 4400 E. 61st St. when development of the shopping center was ready to begin.
Born in Missouri, Campbell moved to Vinita, Indian Territory, with his family in 1906. He was a member of the Tulsa Club, Southern Hills Country Club, Tulsa Real Estate Board, the Urban Land Institute, the board of directors of Fourth National Bank, the Tulsa Farm Club and the Arkansas Basin Development Association.
Campbell was a life member of the Gilcrease Museum, held membership in Philbrook Art Center, Tulsa Little Theater, and was a patron of Tulsa Opera and Tulsa Philharmonic. He was a member of Boston Avenue Methodist Church.
There are no immediate survivors.