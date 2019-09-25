Armed robberies occurred at two Tulsa businesses Monday night and Tuesday morning. A caller told an employee at Top Dog, 4717 E. 51st St., to put his money at the back of the store or be shot by a rifleman watching the front of the store. Loss in the 8:30 p.m. robbery was undisclosed. About 12:10 a.m. Tuesday, the Western Union office, 15 W. 5th St., was robbed of an undetermined amount of money.
(AP) OKLAHOMA CITY – Gov. Dewey Bartlett flew to Washington for a meeting Monday with President Nixon, it was learned Monday night. The governor’s press secretary, Doug Fox, said Bartlett had been trying to arrange a meeting with the president and was informed by telephone Saturday that Nixon had an opening.
(UPI) — PECOS, TEXAS – A man who returned to the United States from Cuba in November, 1969, to face plane hijacking charges was sentenced Monday to 50 years in prison in U.S. District Judge Ernest Guinn’s Court.