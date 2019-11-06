OKLAHOMA CITY — Graffignana is a rural Italian city about 25 miles south of Milan. It has a population of about 2,500. But less than two decades ago, it was closer to 2,000, and Thunder forward Danilo Gallinari was one of them.
“Everybody knows each other,” Gallianari said about his hometown. “It’s in between hills and trees and a lot of land.”
Gallinari’s father, Vittorio, kept the house he grew up in. Father and son grew up on the same farm, surrounded by many of the same family members and neighbors. But from small-town roots, both Vittorio and Danilo followed their basketball careers around the world.
As Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni put it, when he played with Vittorio for Olimpia Milano, “He was just coming off the farm in Italy.”
But with Milano they traveled around Europe. And they were good. In their time playing together, Vittorio and D’Antoni won four Italian championships, one Korac Cup and the 1987 Euroleague championship.
In 2005, Danilo followed in his father’s footsteps and joined Milano (then Armani Jeans Milano). He was 17 years old and already a year into his professional basketball career.
Danilo said his father taught him “hard work and defense because that’s the thing that he was very good at.”
D’Antoni put Vittorio’s skill set more bluntly.
“Offense was awful,” he said, laughing. “Just the opposite with the son. And his defense was great.”
Danilo’s shooting stood out from a young age, and his knack for it continued throughout his career. Over 13 NBA seasons, Danilo has shot a career 37.7% from 3-point range. Last season (43.3% from beyond the arc) was one of Danilo’s best. He’s on track to put up similar numbers this year.
How did two men in the same family, who grew up on the same farm, end up with such different skill sets?
“Maybe because of my mom,” Danilo said.
He was kidding. She didn’t play basketball.
“I don’t know,” he said.
No matter where Danilo’s shooting chops came from, soon enough, NBA scouts began showing up at Danilo’s games. In 2008, the Knicks selected Danilo No. 6 overall in the NBA draft. The teenager left Italy for bustling New York.
“It was tough in the beginning for any guy from Europe and 19 (years old) coming to a new culture, new country,” Danilo said. “But you get used to it.”
When Danilo’s NBA career began, he and his father started a new tradition. Vittorio joined Danilo during his offseason, and they traveled the world together.
During the season, Danilo lived in a variety of American cities. He spent 2 ½ years in New York playing for Vittorio’s former teammate, D’Antoni. Then the Knicks traded Danilo to Denver, where he spent the majority of his career. Two years ago, he landed in Los Angeles, with the Clippers. Now he’s in Oklahoma City.
Danilo’s parents and brother plan to visit him in OKC, he said. Their travels continue.
“Oklahoma is great,” Danilo said. “It reminds me a lot of my small town, where I come from. It is a great city, and it’s great to play basketball here. And the people are great, and that makes a difference.”