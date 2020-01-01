OKLAHOMA CITY — Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle summarized Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s leap in production from his rookie to his sophomore season with one word.
“Quantum,” Carlisle said.
An appropriate description for the 21-year-old Thunder guard, who seemingly defies physics with his unorthodox finishes around the rim.
“He’s an excellent player,” Carlisle said Tuesday night before the Thunder beat the Mavericks 106-101. “Getting better and better. Plays both ends. His game in Toronto was a masterpiece. His body looks more rugged each year, too.”
Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 19.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game in his second NBA season and his first in Oklahoma City. He scored 19 points and collected a career-high 10 rebounds against the Mavericks. It was the second double-double of his career.
But any conversation about the best second-year player in the NBA begins, and quickly ends, with Mavericks guard/do-it-all dynamo Luka Doncic.
Doncic has transformed from rising star to surefire All-Star and MVP candidate in less than a season and a half. The 20-year-old Slovenian is averaging 29 points, 9.5 rebounds and 8.9 assists per game in his sophomore season. He poured in 35 points against the Thunder on Tuesday.
There are two players averaging at least 25 points, six rebounds and six assists per game: Doncic and LeBron James.
“A lot of people forget he’s been a pro overseas,” Thunder point guard Chris Paul said about Doncic. “They usually say that the game slows down for you, but it’s already slow for him.”
Doncic was the No. 3 pick in the 2018 NBA draft. He was traded on draft night from Atlanta to Dallas for Trae Young, who was the No. 5 pick, and a 2019 pick that became Cam Reddish.
Gilgeous-Alexander was selected 11th overall in the 2018 draft. Deandre Ayton, Marvin Bagley III, Doncic, Jaren Jackson Jr., Young, Mo Bamba, Wendell Carter Jr., Collin Sexton, Kevin Knox and Mikal Bridges were the 10 players picked ahead of him.
Any redo of the 2018 NBA draft would feature Doncic as the undisputed No. 1 pick, but Gilgeous-Alexander wouldn’t be far behind. Maybe even as high as No. 2 in a glob of players who could make their case: guards Young, Sexton and second-round steal Devonte’ Graham and big men Ayton, Bagley and Jackson.
Gilgeous-Alexander leads all second-year players in minutes per game (35.3). He’s third in points per game (19.8) behind Doncic and Young, seventh in assists per game (2.8), seventh in free throw percentage (81.1) and eighth in 3-point percentage (35.8) among second-year players who average at least 20 minutes per game and who have played at least 20 games.
Gilgeous-Alexander has shown the second-year leap the Thunder banked on when it acquired him in the Paul George trade with the Clippers.
“A big thing is the adjustment to the different schedule, the different level of athlete,” Carlisle said when asked what type of evolution he wants to see in second-year players. “Speed, quickness, explosiveness on the floor. Strength and durability are big, building up a body the right way with functional strength.”
Those are obvious things, Carlisle said.
“And then just the continued development of skill,” he added. “After Year 1, guys like Gilgeous-Alexander, Luka and other young playmakers, Trae Young … you name it, they learn and they get wiser as they spend more time on the floor. (Gilgeous-Alexander) is a prime example of that, and he’s very, very impressive.”