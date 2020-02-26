OKLAHOMA CITY — When Chris Paul strolled into Chesapeake Energy Arena wearing a bright orange Langston University cap, Langston point guard Keeto Browne remembers his phone buzzing as pictures popped across social media.
Four months later, Oklahoma’s only historically black college or university is still buzzing after Paul’s show of support.
“It made me feel like HBCUs in general were more important than what the public eye sees,” Browne said. “Everyone was just happy to see that. That’s the best way I can explain it … happiness to see we’re being supported as a community and as a school.”
The pregame walk into the arena doubles as a fashion show in the NBA, but Paul regularly uses that platform to spark conversation and promote positive change through his clothes.
Paul has worn caps, sweatshirts, jackets and shorts representing Texas Southern, Morehouse College, Florida A&M, Prairie View A&M and Southern University — all HBCUs.
Paul went to Wake Forest, but several of his family members attended HBCUs. The Chris Paul Family Foundation donated $50,000 last April to Winston-Salem State, an HBCU in Paul’s North Carolina hometown.
“They don’t always get the same funding that a lot of other schools get,” Paul said, “so I try to bring a lot of that knowledge to the forefront because it’s education.”
On Tuesday, Paul announced a partnership with Live Nation Urban to build an internship pipeline between the company and students at North Carolina A&T. Their mission is to introduce HBCU students to the live music industry.
But the Langston cap Paul wore in late October was a source of local pride.
“He wants to let us know that he’s supporting us,” said Elaine Powell, Langston women’s basketball coach. “Because as soon as you see Chris Paul with Langston on, then that’s gonna make you go look up Langston and learn more about it.”
Located 40 miles north of Oklahoma City, Langston University opened in 1897 with 41 students. Now it’s home to 3,000 students — 70% of whom are first-generation college students, according to the university’s website.
The Lions compete in the NAIA’s Sooner Athletic Conference. Both the women’s and men’s basketball teams are hovering below .500 in conference play, but Langston forward Asheika Alexander leads the conference in scoring at 20.7 points per game.
Alexander said her teammates were “shocked” when they saw the Thunder point guard sporting a Langston cap.
“When you think of Chris Paul, he’s an NBA icon with celebrity status,” Alexander said. “Him shining a light on HBCUs basically benefits recruiting whether it’s regular students or athletes.”
Alexander came to Langston from Gwinnett, Georgia. Browne grew up in Sydney, Australia. He transferred to Langston from Jacksonville State, and now he’s playing point guard just up I-35 from Paul, the point guard Browne once watched from 8,000 miles away.
“Him putting on for HBCUs, that was something that I wasn’t aware of when I was growing up in Australia,” Browne said. “That was something to open my eyes. I feel like that’s good for black and brown kids across the world to see that.”
Langston athletic director Donnita Drain-Rogers sent Paul a message on Facebook two months after Paul wore the Langston hat with the Lions logo.
Drain-Rogers invited Paul to an upcoming Langston game and wrote that she wanted to update Paul’s Langston swag. Drain-Rogers didn’t hear back, but her dream is for Paul to wear a Langston sweat suit before a Thunder game.
“I guess the second part of my dream would be for me to be a groupie and get a photo with him,” she said, before not-so-subtly mentioning her March 9 birthday.
The gift Paul already has given Langston and HBCUs across the country is a “jolt of energy,” as Drain-Rogers described it.
“People are noticing,” she said. “Sometimes you feel like you’re kind of fading into the background.”
But there was no chance of Langston fading into the background. Not with that bright orange hat atop one of the most prominent players in the NBA.