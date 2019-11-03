OKLAHOMA CITY — Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander paused in the middle of the postgame media scrum, trying to remember the moment his cousin, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, checked into Saturday’s game.
It was the culmination of what both Gilgeous-Alexander and Alexander-Walker described as a lifelong dream. But did Gilgeous-Alexander ask to switch defensive assignments so he could guard Alexander-Walker?
“He just wanted to get some pictures for the ‘gram,” Thunder guard Chris Paul yelled from the back of the locker room.
“That’s not funny,” Gilgeous-Alexander said, laughing. “At all.”
He couldn’t remember if he had requested to guard Alexander-Walker, but the result was the same. For a few possessions in his first game against Alexander-Walker, he did match up on the rookie Pelicans guard — who is not only his cousin but also his friend, former teammate and one-time roommate.
“It was a surreal moment,” Gilgeous-Alexander said after OKC’s 115-104 win over New Orleans. “… For us to actually be able to live it out is crazy.”
The pieces began to fall into place a year ago when the Hornets drafted Gilegous-Alexander No. 11 overall, and the Clippers traded for him soon after. By then Alexander-Walker, watching from the Virginia Tech locker room, had recordings starting around pick No. 7. He wanted to make sure he captured the moment Gilgeous-Alexander’s name was called.
“I cried like it was me,” Alexander-Walker said, “just because he deserves it. And I was proud of everything he’s done.”
As Alexander-Walker put it, he was “supposed to be” supporting Gilgeous-Alexander in person. But that day he had a team obligation. He and Gilgeous-Alexander are the same age, but Alexander-Walker stayed in college a year longer than the one-and-done Kentucky product.
When it was Alexander-Walker’s turn to sit in Barclays Center and wait to learn where he’d start his NBA career, Gilgeous-Alexander sat beside him. He prepared him for what to expect, the things that they hadn’t seen on TV growing up watching the draft.
“Like, I didn’t know that you knew when you’re about to hear your name,” Alexander-Walker said. “Your agent will get a call.”
When the Nets selected Alexander-Walker No. 17 overall for the Pelicans (the pick was first traded to Atlanta and then New Orleans), ESPN’s cameras captured the family’s celebration. Gilgeous-Alexander, dressed in a solid black suit that wouldn’t upstage Alexander-Walker’s snake print, reached over and patted his cousin’s head in an exuberant a group hug.
Between then and the beginning of this season, Gilgeous-Alexander and Alexander-Walker spent most of their summer working out together in Los Angeles, Alexander-Walker said. Now, they’ll sometimes go a week or two without calling each other, but then they’ll launch right back into talking almost every day.
“In a sense, I kind of look up to him,” Alexander-Walker said. “I go to him for everything, and he’s just one of those guys that’s just — just cool. I don’t know how to put it, but you just never see him bothered by anything. He’s always enjoying his time. And I think a lot, so I’ll go to him and he just makes sense out of everything. So, it kind of puts me at peace.”
The cities they represent are almost 700 miles from each other, but for Alexander-Walker, in some ways that feels closer than when they grew up about 40 minutes away in Ontario.
“Distance isn’t really a problem,” Alexander-Walker said. “Being able to FaceTime and just talk all the time is really cool. And as kids, he lived in Hamilton, and so I’d have to wait for a weekend or something. And so now, we can plan stuff, we can do stuff, and kind of enjoy all that we’ve worked for.”
The Pelicans arrived in OKC Friday, the day before playing the Thunder. Alexander-Walker spent the evening with Gilgeous-Alexander at his home, watching the Mavericks play the Lakers and the Kings play the Jazz.
“It felt good to just feel like I’m a teenager again, just chilling at the house,” Alexander-Walker said.
They didn’t talk about the game looming on the horizon, according to Alexander-Walker. They’d spent so much time playing basketball together as kids that as adults, they became each other’s non-basketball outlets.
Hours later, they met on the court at Chesapeake Energy Arena.
“I know his tendencies, he knows mine, “Gilgeous-Alexander said. “We played together all our lives, so it was a cool moment.”
Gilgeous-Alexander did post a picture on Instagram from the game, but it didn’t come from him guarding Alexander-Walker.
With the Thunder’s victory music playing in the background after the game, the cousins swapped jerseys near the Pelicans’ bench. They faced their hyphenated names toward the cameras, the “Alexander” from one jersey arching straight into the other.
Gilgeous-Alexander reference a Meek Mill lyric in his caption: “we used to pray for times like this.”