NRA unique to U.S.
In regard to the letter about the gun proposal by Kamala Harris, I do not know what Harris has proposed, but confiscating every gun in the country is totally unrealistic.
It is not a serious proposal.
I also know that we have far more mass shootings than any other country in the world. How can any reasonable person justify the need for military assault rifles, high capacity magazines, bump stocks, etc.?
Other countries have mental illness, video games and evil people. What they don’t have is our easy access to weapons.
The National Rifle Association has many congressional members afraid to do anything to change the situation by taking reasonable steps to make changes to our gun laws.
Phil Adams, Tulsa
Need first responder action
There is no public setting immune to the possibility of an active shooter, from movie theaters to concerts to schools to places of worship.
Children as young as 4 prepare for active shooters, and bulletproof backpacks now sit on a shelf in the school supply aisle. Let that sink in.
I have not been a gun violence victim, but I turn on my TV every day and see multiple victims of gun violence. The accumulation over time has me questioning whether we’re living in a war zone and just desperately trying to deny that’s even possible.
The answer to my question is yes. The numbers don’t lie.
We call 911 when we have an emergency knowing first responders will answer. Those are the people putting themselves in harm’s way for us.
Our current legislators would never be mistaken for first responders. They do not rush in. Quite the opposite.
Years have passed while they only offer thoughts and prayers.
I know it’s been a few weeks since the most recent mass shootings, so your attention has likely been captured by any number of things designed to lure your eyes away. Please don’t let that happen.
We need first responder-type action in Congress and in the White House to begin addressing this emergency, demand action from this current do-nothing group or elect some first responder types who will.
This is my 911 call.
Cindy Keith, Tulsa
O’Rourke’s comment hurtful
Did anyone else hear Beto O’Rourke in a national interview after the El Paso, Texas, shooting profanely speak the name of Jesus Christ?
How very hurtful and offensive to Christians! He would not receive my vote if he were the only one on the ballot!
Billie Kelsey, Sapulpa
Editor’s Note: The comment referenced in the letter was made on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on Aug. 5. O’Rourke said, “The writing has been on the wall since his maiden speech coming down that escalator, describing Mexican immigrants as rapists and criminals. The actions that follow cannot surprise us. Anyone who is surprised is part of this problem right now, including members of the media who ask ‘Hey Beto, do you think the president is racist?’ Well Jesus Christ, of course, he’s racist. He’s been racist since day one, before day one when he was questioning whether (former President) Obama was born in the United States.”
Nothing in life is free
A recent news article was about immigrants worried about President Trump’s new plans on Medicaid (“Doctors say new rule will mean sicker immigrants,” Aug. 19).
The article gave examples. In one, a Chicago undocumented immigrant named Federico who feared for his sons losing their Medicaid. He immigrated from Mexico two decades ago, and his sons are born in the United States.
But 20 years later, he still does not have a good job, does not speak English very well or have a green card. That means 20 years he has been a basic welfare recipient and nothing changes. Twenty years.
The next day, a story was published about lawyers suing because undocumented immigrants are not getting the exact free treatment they think the U.S. taxpayers owe them (“Detained migrants sue over conditions,” Aug. 20).
The Democrats say they want free medical care for all, free college and all kinds of free stuff.
Someday they will grow up and understand the government has no money; the people who will pay are the hard-working middle class who do not have write-offs like the rich.
What a world we live in now.
Bob Merkov, Tulsa
Editor’s Note: Undocumented immigrants are not eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or public housing. Though, pregnant women who are undocumented immigrants may be eligible for Medicaid in the prenatal and delivery of their children, who would be U.S. citizens. The article did not say that Mexican immigrant Fredrico Mason feared his sons, who are U.S. citizens, would lose their Medicaid benefits. It said he is more fearful about providing for his family and about applying for a green card.