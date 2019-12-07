A decade ago, one might have been hard-pressed to find someone in town who knew about flooding and piping, at least when related to sugar cookies. But lucky for us, Tulsa is now home to several amazingly talented cookie artists. Just in time for the holidays, several local bakeries shared a few of their creations, including details on how to acquire your own edible pieces of art.
OK Cookie Momster
918-551-6888
Bakery: 3324 E. 31st St., Mother Road Market: 1124 S. Lewis Ave.
Libby Morley founded OK Cookie Momster back in 2013, building a career that would allow her to spend more time with her two kids. Morley spent countless hours perfecting her designs and icing techniques for her customers. Word spread and OK Cookie Momster grew from its home kitchen to a brick and mortar storefront in 2016. In 2017, Morley joined forces with a new partner and co-owner, Rachael Foster. A second bakery opened in the Mother Road Market shortly after. The Cookie Momster team continues to bring smiles to their growing list of fans with over 2,000 custom shapes.
OK Cookie Momster offers online ordering for fast turnaround on many different designs, and most custom cookie orders can be ready in 72 hours.
For the holidays, decorated cookies are $38 per dozen, and the assortment features 12 different Christmas shapes. OK Cookie Momster also offers decoration kits for kids that are $22 and come with six cookies, three bags of icing and sprinkles. A build-your-own gingerbread house kit is also available for $18.
The bakery also offers delicious traditional cookies, including nutty chocolate chip, candy cane, Kringle (molasses-based), gingerbread, and confetti cake batter, among many others.
Mel Bakes
Melissa Wilson runs her stunningly-decorated-cookie business from her home. Mel Bakes started as a semi-hobby for family and friends but blossomed into a trade as word spread beyond her family circle.
Wilson loves the fact that her business is both arty and crafty and includes her love of baking. Her Instagram feed (@mel_bakes) is ripe with ideas. Scroll through past orders, and you’ll be planning a party solely around her cookies.
Wilson is taking custom orders of her classic decorated vanilla sugar cookies for the holidays and also offers pre-order holiday sets. The best way to order is to send Wilson an email or visit her website. Custom designs of any theme are possible, and Wilson says she is always up for a challenge!
Barbee Cookies
(918) 369-7997
8393 S. Memorial Drive, (918) 369-7997; 415 S. Boston Ave.
Kat Graham, co-owner of Barbee Cookies, comes from a long line of talented bakers and chefs. Graham’s grandfather, Italian immigrant Francesco Divizia, owned two Italian restaurants in Southern California.
Her grandmothers, Rosemary and Jamie, as well as her mother, Josephine, were amazing home bakers. So it was only natural that Graham started baking, mostly as a way to celebrate special family occasions, using her modest home-kitchen equipment. The Original, a white and milk chocolate pecan cookie, was developed in her kitchen and was requested at every celebration by family and friends. “Barbee Cookies are here!” someone would yell as we entered with dozens of delicious cookies in hand. Often, Graham says, these same people would also say, “Kat, you really need to open a bakery.”
Kelli Stacy was part of that group. With delicious cookies and Stacy’s business sense, they formed a partnership.
The bakery opened in 2010, and they recently added a downtown location in the Atlas Life Building.
Barbee Cookies are available for pick-up at both locations, but their cookies are also available to be shipped nationwide. Graham’s daughter, Hallee, developed the cinnamon roll cookie, one of the bakery’s most popular selections.
Order cookie packages, build-a-box of your favorites, or request a custom design for almost any occasion.
Cookiedoodle
(918) 528-6766
377 E Main St., Jenks
Bernadette Feickert, owner of Cookiedoodle in downtown Jenks, has always been a baker. When she developed her cookie recipe, a soft shortbread with an almond glaze, ideal for decorating, it wasn’t long before she grew a dedicated following.
Feickert, who moved from Muskogee to Jenks so her kids could attend school there, opened Cookiedoodle bakery in 2012.
Cookiedoodle offers a selection of classic cookie flavors, including chocolate chip, ginger spice and lemon lace, among many others.
The bakery also features over 400 designs for decorated cookies, and Feickert can also create custom designs for any occasion.
Arrange your favorite theme in a cookie bouquet for a special gift. Cookiedoodle also offers cupcakes, macaroons, gelato, cakes, pies and a new treat, especially for the kiddos — edible cookie dough.
Recently, Feickert and her husband, Toby, opened Kitch Café & Bakery in the spot next door to Cookiedoodle. They have been in the restaurant business for decades – the pair owned Miss Addie’s Tea Room in Muskogee for 27 years.
Royal Icing
Makes 3 cups
3 tablespoons meringue powder
4 cups (about 1 lb.) confectioners’ sugar
5 tablespoons warm water
To make: Beat all ingredients together until icing forms peaks (7-10 minutes at low speed with a heavy-duty mixer, 10-12 minutes at high speed with a hand-held mixer).
Helpful Hints:
— Keep all utensils completely grease-free for proper icing consistency.
— For stiff icing: Use 1 tablespoon less water.
— When using large countertop mixer or for stiffer icing, use 1 tablespoon less water.
— For thin icing: To thin for pouring, add 1 teaspoon water per cup of royal icing. Use grease-free spoon or spatula to stir slowly. Add 1/2 teaspoon water at a time until you reach proper consistency.
— Meringue Powder is a must for this recipe. Do not substitute with raw egg whites (which can be a food safety issue) or dried egg whites; neither will produce the same results as Meringue Powder.
— To store: Store royal icing in an airtight container at room temperature for up to two weeks. Before reusing, re-whip using a paddle attachment on low speed until it’s back to the correct consistency.
— Use the pipe-and-flood method to evenly cover your cookies with icing. This is the essential technique professionals use. Outline cookies with royal icing to make a border. Flood the inside of the border with icing. The border will have set up by this time, preventing the “flood” from oozing off the sides of the cookie.
— Grab some toothpicks. Use a toothpick to pop any air bubbles in the icing, and to help guide the icing to fill in any empty spots. Toothpicks can also be used to make designs in wet icing.
— Let cookies dry for a few hours before packaging (overnight, if possible). While royal icing does dry quickly, it’s important to let your cookies fully dry before packing them up. Icing that’s not fully set can crack and chip, while dried icing is sturdy and can withstand being banged around. A great tip I discovered was to store the cookies like books on a shelf, instead of stacked on top of each other.
— Don’t take your cookie decorating too seriously! This is supposed to be a fun project, so if your design fails, eat your cookie and move on to the next one. Or give them to your neighbors, with a sweet note.