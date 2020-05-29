Always ready to out-show his opponent, in the ring or out, Max Baer, left, peeled down to these colorful shorts as he weighed in and then posed for pictures in New York on May 2, 1939 with Lou Nova, right, who he will meet at the Yankee Stadium, New York on June 1. The two California heavyweights were both found physically fit by the examiners, Baer weighting 221 and Nova 209. Winner of the Baer-Nova match will probably meet winner of Joe Louis-Tony Galento fight on June 28. Such as fight would probably be late fall. (AP Photo)