Journey Staggs has future plans to follow her mother into the field of law. But the recent Owasso graduate will have one more opportunity to step onto a volleyball court.
The Rams standout middle hitter/blocker will take part in the Oklahoma Coaches Association All-State Game, which is slated for Tuesday at the ORU Mabee Center. Staggs will be part of the Large East squad, which will be coached by OHS Meghann (Turner) Kannett.
A three-year varsity member, Staggs played on two state-qualifying teams for the Rams. As a senior, she led the team in blocks and was among the leaders in kills as she earned All-Frontier Conference first team honors.
Staggs learned she was bestowed the All-State honor during Owasso’s postseason banquet.
“It was a fun way to end the year,” Staggs said.
Tuesday will be Staggs’ final competitive volleyball match. She will attend the University of Alabama in the fall with aspirations of a double major in political science and business management. Staggs would like to eventually attend law school and work as a lawyer. Her mother, Dawn, is an attorney with Philips 66.
Staggs said her long term dream would be to lead a law firm that specializes in legal counsel for the hearing impaired.
“It may be wishful thinking, but I think it would be cool to represent deaf people in court,” Staggs said.
Staggs said her most memorable match as a Ram came early in her sophomore year when OHS rallied from two sets down to knock off Edmond Memorial at home. The Bulldogs had ended their season the prior year in the regional tournament.
“We had a packed student section,” Staggs recalled. “If I watch that game on YouTube, I will cry. It’s by far one of my favorite experiences of volleyball and of high school.”
Kannett, who will join Staggs on the court one more time, will make her first All-State appearance as a coach. She will begin her sixth season leading the Ram program this fall.
Also the Region VI Coach of the Year, Kannett guided Owasso to a 25-10 record, a 14-win improvement from the previous season, and a third state tournament berth in the last five seasons last fall.
“I’m super excited,” said Kannett, who got married last month. “I’ve always gone (to the All-State matches) where I’ve walked out with my player. I’m excited to share with experience with Journey.”
All-State volleyball begins at 6 p.m. with the small school match followed by the large school match at 7:30.
Wasserott added to All-State roster
Owasso’s Becca Wasserott figured her tennis career was finished after she competed in the state tournament last spring. In late June, Wasserott, an alternate for the East All-State team, received word she had been bumped up to the active roster for the event.
“I found out from coach (Lori) Swindell,” Wasserott said. “I was very excited.”
All-State matches are scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the University of Tulsa’s Michael D. Case Center.
In the fall, Wasserott will head off to Oklahoma State University with plans to study architecture.
Wasserott finished her time at OHS as a four-year varsity member and a two-time state placer. As a senior, Wasserott and Gracee Shriver won their first two matches at the state tournament and finished fourth at No. 1 doubles.
Owasso’s Eric Wall will compete for the East on the boys’ roster. Wall and Jake Swanson finished fourth at No. 1 doubles at state last spring, which was keyed by a first-round upset of the tournament’s top seed.
Inouye receives unexpected scholarship offer
Cole Inouye was kicking back, soaking up the last few memories with his fellow Rejoice Christian graduates on a senior trip on the west coast in late May.
When he returned home, Inouye learned Murray State College, through Eagles girls’ coach Joyce Deason and his grandfather and boys’ golf coach Kent Inouye, had inquired about him playing golf at the Tishomingo-based school.
Cole got back in touch with the NJCAA program to figure out the details and he was officially on a golf scholarship headed to play for the Aggies.
“It was definitely out of nowhere,” Inouye said. “I was overwhelmed and super excited.”
Inouye, a three-time state qualifier at Rejoice, will get a chance to hone his game before heading off to college Monday when he competes in the All-State golf match for the East squad. Both boys’ and girls’ matches are slated to tee off at 8:30 a.m. at Cherokee Hills Golf Club in Catoosa.
A three-year starter on the Eagles’ offensive line, Inouye also had the option to play in the July 26 All-State football game in Bixby after a roster spot opened up. However, OCA All-State rules prohibit athletes to participate in only one sport.
Inouye chose the links over the gridiron.
“Since I was going to play golf in college, I thought I would play in it,” said Inouye, whose future aspirations include giving golf lessons on an independent basis.
Owasso’s Madison Foster will compete on the East team in the girls match.
Foster finished her Ram career as part of two state championship teams (2016-17) and was a top-10 individual finisher as a senior.
“I was ecstatic to be selected,” Foster said. “It is such a great honor and I felt so thankful that I could play with some great golfers around the state one last time.”
Foster will not continue her golf career at the collegiate level. Instead, she will attend the University of Arkansas, majoring in finance and plans to one day attend law school.
Foster said her best memory as a Ram came in May in the closing moments of the state tournament at Earlywine Golf Course in Oklahoma City.
“I finished my last day of state of my senior year with two birdies on the last two holes,” Foster said. “I made my putt and I was able to walk off to my teammates who are my best friends and my family.”
Rejoice Christian’s Taylor Towers, who was selected for the East squad as well, will be unable to play in the All-State match due to a prior commitment.