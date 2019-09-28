Owasso certainly did not appear to lose any of its edge on Friday despite a week off going into the District 6AI-2 opener.
Isaiah Jacobs ran for 183 yards, including a 75-yard touchdown scamper, led all Ram receivers with 55 yards and scored three touchdowns. Quarterback Cole Dugger threw for three scores as No. 1 Owasso thumped No. 3 Union, 34-10, in front of 9,600 fans at Owasso Stadium.
Coming off a victory over defending state champion Broken Arrow two weeks ago, Owasso (4-0, 1-0) notched its first home win over the Redskins (1-3, 0-1) since 1986. Union had won its 10 previous meetings in Owasso.
The Ram defense limited Union to less than 90 yards over the first two quarters. Meanwhile, Owasso’s offense scored on four consecutive first-half possessions to grab a 27-3 halftime lead.
Game Notes
Defensive dominance: Owasso limited Union to 245 yards on 66 offensive plays, which averages out to 3.7 yards per play. Of those 66 snaps, exactly half resulted in the Rams giving up either 3 yards or fewer or they forced an incomplete pass.
Turnover kings: Gage Laney’s second-quarter interception was Owasso’s ninth forced turnover of the season. Conversely, the Rams have yet to commit a turnover four games into the year.
Kicking woes: Special teams continued to be a bugaboo for Owasso on Friday. Union’s Michael Walker blocked a Ram punt late in the second quarter. The Redskins were unable to capitalize, but Walker’s block was the fourth of an Owasso kick this season.
Kirby’s streak: Mario Kirby turned a screen pass into a 31-yard touchdown on Friday. It marked the fifth consecutive game the Owasso senior H-Back has found the endzone. Kirby scored in the Rams’ playoff game against Broken Arrow last season and has a TD in each of the first four games in 2019.
Captains: Jacobs and Kirby represented Owasso as captains at midfield during pregame. Friday’s honorary captain was Lt. Col. Brad Ruttman. Ruttman is a 20-year veteran of the U.S. Air Force and currently serves as the Operations Group Commander for the 138th Fighter Wing. He resides in Owasso with his wife, Stephanie, and their five children, J.J., Christian, Coleman, Savannah and Dawson.