The Cherokee Nation and Oklahoma State University celebrated a construction milestone during Monday’s topping out ceremony for the new OSU College of Osteopathic Medicine at Cherokee Nation on the campus of W.W. Hastings Hospital in Tahlequah.
Monday’s ceremony included the installation of the final beam and signals the completion of the structural component of the new facility.
The OSU College of Osteopathic Medicine at Cherokee Nation is the first tribally affiliated medical school on tribal land in the country. The $40 million medical school will focus on educating primary care physicians who have an interest in serving Native and rural populations in Oklahoma.
The first class of 50 students is set to begin in August.
The new 84,000-square-foot medical school’s teaching space will include an anatomy laboratory, clinical skills lab, osteopathic manipulative medicine lab, standardized patient labs and a simulation center that will feature a state-of-the-art simulation center equipped with lifelike, computer-programmed manikins that mimic a number of medical conditions as well as three lecture halls and faculty areas.
The school will have 16 full-time faculty, five part-time faculty and numerous adjunct clinical faculty.