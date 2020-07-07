The Tulsa Police Department Foundation and others will be taking donations for the families of Officer Aurash Zarkeshan and Sgt. Craig Johnson on Wednesday.
Zarkeshan and Johnson were shot early June 29 during a traffic stop in east Tulsa. Johnson, a 15-year veteran of the department, succumbed to his injuries June 30.
Johnson's public funeral service is 1 p.m. Thursday at Victory Church in Tulsa. Masks will be provided for attendees. Zarkeshan is reportedly awake and communicating with his family in the hospital as of Tuesday.
Donations may be made at LaFortune Park or at one of the department's three uniform divisions, including the Mingo Valley Division, where a memorial car remains parked outside. No-contact donations are also available.