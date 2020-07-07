The Oklahoma Transportation Commission on Monday agreed to join the Grand River Dam Authority on a project to make critical repairs to the Oklahoma 28 bridge at the Pensacola Dam at Grand Lake between Langley and Disney in Mayes County.
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation, which is responsible for maintaining the road surface, will spend about $5 million on the project, while the GRDA, which maintains the structure, will contribute more than $9 million, officials said.
The bridge is considered functionally obsolete and has a weight limit of 16 tons. The GRDA has twice applied for federal grants to widen and reconstruct the bridge, but has so far been denied, officials said.
The project approved Monday involves making critical repairs to the Pensacola Dam and two spillway bridges at the Grand Lake O’ The Cherokees.
The project is expected to take about nine months to complete and will require the highway to be closed during certain phases of construction, officials said, adding that an effort will be made to keep the highway open during large community events in the Grand Lake area.