Owasso head coach Brian Montonati did not hold back when describing the impact Kyler Mann has made on the Ram basketball team this season.
“He’s been our MVP early in the season, no question,” Montonati said of the Owasso junior. “He’s our glue guy. When he’s playing well, our team plays well.”
The second-year starter has established himself as a magnet on the glass, which Mann has turned into a consistent source of offense. Through the first 10 games of the season, Mann led Owasso in both scoring (12.6 ppg.) and rebounding (10.6 rpg.) and had nine double-doubles to his credit.
Mann scored a career-high 24 points Jan. 10 against Edmond North in the Skiatook Invitational, the highest scoring game for any Ram this season going into this week’s Frontier Valley Conference games against Jenks and Union. Mann tallied 49 points in three games last week during Owasso’s third place finish in the Bill Hanson Memorial Tournament in Pittsburg, Kansas.
What makes the Mann’s numbers all the more impressive are the manner in which he is stuffing the stat sheet. The slender 6-foot-4 forward gets most of his points from his work on the offensive glass or at the free throw line on putbacks. Mann is averaging an Owasso-best five offensive rebounds per game and among the team leaders in free throw attempts on the season.
“We don’t run a lot of plays for him, but we don’t have to because he’s a really active rebounder,” Montonati said. “We try to put him in a position to be successful. We don’t ask him to do things he’s not great at.”
Mann was one of two returning starters going into the 2019-20 campaign, along with Trenton Ellison. Without a senior on the roster, Mann realized he was going to be looked upon for his leadership as one of only three juniors for the Rams.
“I realized I had to be more aggressive because I had a bigger role on the team,” said Mann, who last year was Owasso’s Defensive Player of the Year despite not starting until the second half of the season. “I knew I could do it. I just had to put the work in.”
Mann worked to get stronger throughout the offseason.
“In the spring and fall we lifted at 6:30 a.m. and every day (Mann) would attack his workouts with high energy,” Montonati said.
One of the fruits of his labor was his improved leaping ability. Mann recorded a 33-inch vertical leap, a seven-inch improvement. Mann’s physical development has enabled him to become a more versatile asset this winter. Mann has guarded all five positions on the floor. Last week, he was assigned to Booker T. Washington blue-chip recruit and Kansas commit Bryce Thompson.
“Getting stronger helped me being able to guard taller post guys using my length,” Mann said.
One of Mann’s most noticeable attributes is his rebounding, which has become evident at both ends of the floor.
“He’s always active on the glass,” Montonati said. “He’s always chasing down rebounds, always getting a tip on the ball.”
Montonati compared Mann’s game to NBA Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman, renown as one of the best rebounders and defenders of his time. Mann, who was not yet born when Rodman played his last professional basketball game in 2000, likened his style to Toronto Raptors’ Pascal Siakam.
“My mindset is to limit the team to one shot and get my team another shot,” Mann said. “I just go for every board I can.”