1. Every community has a crazy cat lady, right? We caught up with one at Trunk-or-Treat in downtown Coweta Thursday night, Oct. 31. 2. The Sanderson Sisters and other characters from the movie Hocus Pocus had the winning car trunk. 3. A child looks with wonder at a ghoulish character handing out candy from the Buddy’s Home Furnishings booth at the Downtown Trunk-or-Treat event held Thursday, Oct. 31 in Coweta’s Broadway District. 4. This cute scarecrow greeted children at Coweta’s Downtown Trunk-or-Treat event with a live rabbit for them to pet. 5. Families went all out on their costumes to participate in Coweta’s Downtown Trunk-or-Treat event hosted on Halloween night by the Downtown Activities Committee. 6. Weather conditions were perfect for Coweta’s downtown Trunk-or-Treat event held Thursday, Oct. 31 in celebration of Halloween. 7. Costume themes were common among families participating. 8. Xxxxxxx 9. Xxxxxxx 10. Xxxxxxx 11. Xxxxxxx 12. Xxxxxxx