Tulsa at No. 24 SMU 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Gerald J. Ford Stadium, Dallas
TV: ESPNU
Radio: KXBL-99.5
Records: Tulsa 2-2; SMU 5-0
All-time series: SMU leads 14-11
Last meeting: Tulsa defeated SMU 27-24 last season at H.A. Chapman Stadium.
FOX23
James Aydelott forecast: Sunny. Kickoff: 88°.
First down | Top storyline
Conference play doesn’t make things easier for TU
The Golden Hurricane will kick off American Athletic Conference play against No. 24 SMU on Saturday. The Mustangs are undefeated, meaning even with the conference slate beginning, TU still hasn’t gone into a game this season against an opponent with a loss.
Second down | Key matchup
TU’s secondary vs. SMU’s passing game
The Mustangs offense has been stellar, largely because of SMU’s passing game. Texas transfer Shane Buechele has brought a new dynamic at quarterback and has talented receivers to complement him. The TU secondary must slow down SMU’s air strike to disrupt the balance of the offense and keep the game close.
Third down | Player to watch
CB Allie Green IV
TU defensive players said before the season that Green had the best fall camp on that side of the ball. So far, Green has three pass breakups, but making his first interception of the season would help get SMU’s passing game out of rhythm and give the Hurricane momentum on the road.
Fourth down | Who wins and why
Surging Mustangs overcome TU
From Bill Haisten: No one expected SMU to look like this: unbeaten and ranked No. 24 in the Associated Press poll. Former Texas quarterback Shane Buechele has completed 69% of his passes, and the Mustangs are averaging 44 points and 511 yards per game. They’ve converted on 51% of their third-down plays. TU had an open date last week after recording an important and impressive home win over Wyoming on Sept. 21. Golden Hurricane players should be refreshed and excited to challenge the surging Mustangs. SMU found a way to win on TCU’s home field two weeks ago. On Saturday, the Mustangs find a way to overcome TU’s run game-and-defense combination. SMU wins 31-27.