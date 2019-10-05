First down | Story of the game

A near upset

Tulsa was on the cusp of getting its first win over a ranked opponent since 2010.

SMU scored 21 unanswered in the fourth quarter, though, to force overtime. The No. 24 Mustangs prevailed 43-37 in three overtimes to remain undefeated.

Second down | Matchup that mattered

Proche vs. TU secondary

SMU receiver James Proche was ultimately too much for the TU secondary and made huge plays when it mattered the most, including a fourth-quarter touchdown and the game-winning score.

Third down | Game MVP

WR James Proche

Proche tapped his foot into the end zone and kept SMU undefeated. His 25-yard touchdown in the third overtime was the game-winner.

Proche caught 11 passes for 153 yards and two scores.

Fourth down | What’s next

More late AAC action

TU returns to Chapman Stadium on Saturday for another nighttime American Athletic Conference game against Navy. The Golden Hurricane fell to Navy last season, 37-29. The Midshipmen are 3-1 this season and coming off a 34-25 win over Air Force.



