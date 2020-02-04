Coaches prepare their teams as much as possible, but sometimes they need a little luck — or perhaps divine intervention.
During pivotal moments of games, University of Tulsa basketball coach Frank Haith clutches a small silver cross in his left pocket, something he has done throughout his 16-year head-coaching career.
A gift from his wife, the cross contains a handwritten prayer list. On the side is an inscription: “Faith moves mountains.”
Haith was holding on to the cross when point guard Elijah Joiner hit a game-winning 3-point shot Saturday for the Hurricane to defeat No. 23 Wichita State and remain in first place in the American Athletic Conference.
“It took six years for you guys to notice it,” Haith said, laughing. “I just hold on to it during games, from time to time.”
The revelation came Tuesday after a photo of Haith taken by the Wichita Eagle went viral on Twitter after the win against the Shockers. Haith, intensely celebrating the dramatic conclusion, still had his left hand in his pocket.
“I don’t know what I was doing or thinking,” Haith said. “I’m pretty mild-mannered most of the time, but (that ending) was emotional.”