The University of Tulsa's recently organized chapter of the American Association of University Professors has called a vote for Wednesday on the leadership of President Gerard Clancy and Provost Janet Levit.
The call comes after TU trustees reportedly turned down a faculty alternative to the academic reorganization being implemented under the leadership of Clancy and Levit.
The reorganization will eliminate a large number of degree programs and merge some academic departments. Critics say it endangers the university's reputation by weakening liberal arts components.
The administration disagrees.
According to an email sent to TU faculty, voting will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday in the McFarlin Library atrium. Two ballots will be distributed, one asking to yes or no on confidence in Clancy and one on Levit.
The votes will be an expression of faculty opinion and non-binding on the university but could be significant in higher education circles.
Faculty no-confidence votes are rising nationally, according to news reports, with most of them connected to spending cuts in the face of stagnant or declining enrollment.