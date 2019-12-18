Deante Betts, Arlington, Texas (Bowie)
OLB, 6-2, 195, 247Sports HHH
Betts committed to TU on Sunday, only three days before the early signing period.
Gabe Cantu, Catoosa (Union)
C, 6-4, 300, 247Sports HHH
Cantu is one of two Tulsa-area players in TU’s 2020 class.
Roman Fuller, Decatur, Texas (Decatur)
QB, 6-4, 183, 247Sports HHH
Fuller’s father, Mike, was his high school football coach.
Haydon Grant, Owasso
DE, 6-5, 220, 247Sports HH
Grant’s older brother, Triston, played at Oklahoma State.
Malachai Jones, Spring, Texas (Westfield)
WR, 6-0, 180, 247Sports HHH
Jones had an offer from Memphis and visited there first, but chose TU over the Tigers.
Jacob Kainer, Cypress, Texas (Tyler JC)
TE, 6-4, 240, 247Sports HHH
Kainer was selected to the NJCAA All-American first team this season. He had 25 receptions for 400 yards and two TDs in his two seasons.
James Middleton, North Charleston, S.C. (Jones County JC)
OL, 6-5, 310, Rivals.com HH
Middleton was recruited as a defensive lineman out of high school but converted to the offensive side of the ball during his career at Jones County Junior College.
Sean O’Keefe, San Saba, Texas
Safety, 6-2, 180, 247Sports HHH
Listed as an athlete, O’Keefe is projected to play safety for TU. A two-way standout, he had four interceptions and eight pass breakups in his career on defense.
Jalen Paxton, Houston (Manvel)
WR, 6-1, 180, Rival HHH
Paxton, who caught 41 passes for 854 yards and 11 TDs as a senior, also held offers from Indiana and BYU.
Everitt Rogers, Killeen, Texas (Ellison)
DT, 6-3, 292, 247Sports HHH
Rogers had offers from TU, New Mexico, Stephen F. Austin and Texas Southern. He had 268 career tackles, including 86 for lost yardage and 24 sacks.
Tyler Tipton, Little Elm, Texas
PK, 6-2, 183, 247Sports HH
TU struggled mightily in the kicking game this season, so Tipton could get a chance to make an immediate impact as the only scholarship player at the position.
Bayne Tryon, Houston (Cy-Fair)
TE, 6-3, 220, 247Sports HHH
Tryon also played H-back in high school, a position that garnered him a spot on the 17-6A all-district first team.
Dillon Wade, Houston (Cypress Falls)
OG, 6-4, 288, 247Sports HHH
Wade was highly recruited with 18 offers, including from Wyoming, North Texas and Utah State.
Kaylon Washington, Forest Hill, Texas (North Crowley)
CB, 6-2, 175, 247Sports HHH
Washington didn’t play cornerback until his senior season, switching from receiver.
DaMarco Williams, Temple, Texas
S, 6-3, 190, 247Sports HH
Williams played safety, cornerback, nickel, defensive end and outside linebacker during his high school career.
Rico Windham, Oklahoma City (Carl Albert)
CB, 6-0, 174, 247Sports HHH, Rivals HH
Windham finished all four seasons at Carl Albert with a Class 5A state title.