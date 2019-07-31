As simple as it sounds, getting better is the key to Tulsa’s fall camp and 2019 football season.
The Hurricane was 3-9 last season, and with a tough schedule and improving American Athletic Conference, the road is only getting more challenging for TU.
No matter who wins the quarterback job, TU will have some experience under center, as well as at running back and on defense, which could be the biggest factor in how the season plays out.
TU starts practice Thursday, when the quarterback battle really heats up, Joseph Gillespie gets comfortable in his new role, and the Hurricane officially starts preparing for Michigan State on Aug. 30.
THREE STORYLINES
Quarterback battle
TU has at least one storyline in common with every other Oklahoma Division I program.
Coach Philip Montgomery confirmed last week that fall camp will include a quarterback battle, presumably between Zach Smith and Seth Boomer. Smith sat out last season after transferring from Baylor, where he started 10 games. Boomer, from Collinsville, started TU’s final eight games last season as a redshirt freshman.
“Those guys are in a great battle,” Montgomery said. “But I feel more confident in our quarterbacks than I’ve felt in a long time.”
Strenuous schedule
The Hurricane might not have a tune-up game on its schedule. TU’s first two games are on the road, including the opener at Michigan State, before returning to Tulsa to play Oklahoma State. The Hurricane’s schedule also features AAC powerhouses UCF, Houston and Memphis.
Of TU’s three wins last year, none of those teams is on the Hurricane’s schedule this season.
“As we look forward to our season, we know we have an extremely, extremely tough schedule,” Montgomery said. “From the get, you got to be on top of your game; you’ve gotta be ready to play. We’re gonna be tested early. We know that.”
New defensive coordinator in charge
It’s now Joseph Gillespie’s defense in Tulsa. Gillespie took over as defensive coordinator after longtime coach Bill Young retired at the end of last season. Gillespie previously served as TU’s linebackers coach for four seasons and will maintain that role, as well.
“I’m just extremely thankful for the opportunity to be in this position, to be at this university,” Gillespie said. “Coach Montgomery gave me the opportunity to come with him back in January of 2015. I’ve been forever grateful to him for that opportunity to get here and to be at this level, and to get to coach with him and the amazing staff that he’s been able to assemble and put together.”
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Zach Smith
Smith is expected to come out of fall camp as TU’s starting quarterback after transferring from Baylor, where Montgomery originally recruited him.
Running backs
Shamari Brooks (Union) and Corey Taylor II (Holland Hall) were selected to the Doak Walker Award preseason watch list for the best running back in the country.
Chris Ivy Jr.
Ivy will be TU’s leader on the offensive line after starting every game last year.
Cooper Edmiston
Edmiston has played in every game since arriving on campus, and with one more fumble recovery, he will tie TU’s career record of six.
Trevis Gipson
Gipson was second in the country last year in forced fumbles with five while starting every game at defensive end for TU.
ONE BIG QUESTION
Can Montgomery turn things around?
The Hurricane was projected to finish last in its AAC division for the third year in a row. TU hasn’t jumped from the bottom since a 10-3 campaign in 2016. That was Montgomery’s second season at TU, and the only winning season of his tenure. Another losing season could be Montgomery’s last, meaning a lot rides on QB Zach Smith, whom Montgomery discovered while the offensive coordinator at Baylor. With his guy most likely under center, 2019 could be a make or break year for Montgomery.
Key dates
Thursday: First practice
Saturday: First practice in shoulder pads
Aug. 13: Kickoff Luncheon, noon, River Spirit Casino
Aug. 17: TU FanFest, 10 a.m.-noon, Chapman Stadium
Aug. 30: Season opener, at Michigan State, 6 p.m., FS1