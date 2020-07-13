University of Tulsa safety Cristian Williams was arrested early Saturday on a complaint of driving under the influence, according to jail records.

Williams, 23, was booked into the Tulsa jail at about 4 a.m. Saturday. He bonded out of jail at about noon.

A sixth-year senior from Dallas, Williams has started 16 games for the Hurricane including all 12 last season after his career seemingly ended in 2018 because of a medical issue. He spent the rest of the season on the sideline in a coach-type role.

In 2019, he returned to action, having been cleared after passing multiple physicals. He tied for fourth on the team with 57 tackles and also had an interception, a forced fumble and three pass breakups.

Williams, who was able to get the 2018 season back with a waiver from the NCAA, has been suspended from all team activities as a result of his arrest, a team spokesman said Monday.

Kelly has covered college football and college basketball for the World since 2012.