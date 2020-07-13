University of Tulsa safety Cristian Williams was arrested early Saturday on a complaint of driving under the influence, according to jail records.
Williams, 23, was booked into the Tulsa jail at about 4 a.m. Saturday. He bonded out of jail at about noon.
A sixth-year senior from Dallas, Williams has started 16 games for the Hurricane including all 12 last season after
his career seemingly ended in 2018 because of a medical issue. He spent the rest of the season on the sideline in a coach-type role.
In 2019, he returned to action, having been cleared after passing multiple physicals. He tied for fourth on the team with 57 tackles and also had an interception, a forced fumble and three pass breakups.
Williams, who was able to get the 2018 season back with a waiver from the NCAA, has been suspended from all team activities as a result of his arrest, a team spokesman said Monday.
Featured video: TU football also having 'Conversations That Matter' in private as a team 2019 TU football season recap: Tough schedule, bad luck and close calls
Memorable moments: Beating the defending champions
TU ended a five-game losing streak with a 34-31 home win against UCF, which had won the previous two American Athletic Conference titles. Jacob Rainey made a field goal with 5:09 left before the defense held strong to seal the Hurricane’s win on a Friday night on ESPN2.
Photo by BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
Memorable moments: Missed field goals
SMU and Memphis became the first AAC teams to compete in an ABC primetime game, but before then, both teams were a field goal away from losing to TU. The Hurricane gave up a 21-point lead in the fourth quarter to ultimately lose to SMU 43-37 in three overtimes, missing three field goals down the stretch. Two weeks later, Rainey missed a 29-yarder as time expired that would have given TU the win, instead of losing 42-41.
Photo by STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Memorable moments: Edging out Wyoming
Linebacker Cooper Edmiston forced a fumble in the shadow of TU’s own end zone in the final minute to seal a Hurricane win and hand Wyoming its first loss of the season, 24-21. The victory concluded TU’s nonconference schedule at 2-2 before the Hurricane dropped its next five games.
Photo by STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Three questions about 2019: Was the season a success?
On paper, no, considering TU failed to make a bowl game for the third consecutive season, endured a five-game losing streak and finished the year with a losing record. However, the campaign was good enough to earn Montgomery at least another season at the helm, largely due to the Hurricane’s tough schedule, close calls and strong finish.
Photo by BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
2. What went right?
Although the record looked bleak, TU obviously took a step forward this season and did nothing but create optimism for a strong 2020 with a solid quarterback returning, a defensive coordinator that now has a year’s experience and young talent that got most of its growing pains out of the way.
Photo by STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
3. What went wrong?
The Hurricane could never find consistency. TU would take a top-25 team to three overtimes, and then get blown out the next week. That mixed with some bad luck and a tough schedule made for a difficult season for TU.
Photo by RAY CARLIN/For the Tulsa World
What to expect in 2020
Expect a lot better season from the Hurricane in 2020. All of its offensive weapons are back, the defense has young talent that will emerge and the schedule is much easier than last. TU could finish its nonconference slate at 3-1 thanks to a weaker schedule, prompting a great start and being only three wins away from returning to a bowl, which will be a big deciding factor if TU’s 2020 season was a success or not.
Photo by STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Top returners: Zaven Collins
Collins was eventually going to become “the guy” on TU’s defense, and with Trevis Gipson and Cooper Edmiston gone, the time is now for Collins, who was a freshman All-American in 2018.
Photo by BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
Top returners: Shamari Brooks
Brooks has become a staple in the TU offense, and not many teams get the glue of their offense for a third season. Brooks has been the Hurricane’s leading rusher the past two seasons, eclipsing the 1,000-yard mark this year with 1,046 yards and six touchdowns.
Photo by GREG THOMPSON/For the Tulsa World
Top returners: Zach Smith
Thanks to Smith, TU will have a sure quarterback heading into a season for the first time since Dane Evans in 2016. Evans was also the last guy to start consistently for two seasons under Montgomery, prompting a 10-3 finish in 2016.
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Biggest losses: Trevis Gipson
Gipson was TU’s best pass rusher the past two seasons, recording four sacks in 2018 and eight last year at defensive end. Outside of Gipson, the Hurricane struggled with getting to opposing quarterbacks.
Photo by BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
Biggest losses: Cooper Edmiston
Edmiston finished the past two seasons as TU’s leading tackler at linebacker. He recorded over 100 tackles in three consecutive seasons, including 106 last season.
Photo by STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Biggest losses: Chris Ivy Jr.
Ivy was the leader of not only a young offensive line, but also for the entire TU locker room. He started for two seasons at offensive tackle.
Photo by STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Postseason awards: Offensive MVP: Shamari Brooks
Brooks was the most consistent thing about the TU offense this season, recording 1,046 rushing yards and six touchdowns, as well as one receiving touchdown. He finished the season off with a 202-yard rushing performance in a win against East Carolina.
Photo by STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Defensive MVP: Cooper Edmiston
Edmiston was quietly TU’s best defensive player most of his career, just like he was as a senior this season. Edmiston led the Hurricane with 106 tackles, and thanks to his forced fumble in the final minute, TU got a win against Wyoming.
Photo by STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Assistant of the year: Joseph Gillespie
In his first year as defensive coordinator, Gillespie’s defense was the best thing about the 2019 Hurricane squad. And the position he coached—linebackers—was the strongest group on the defensive side of the ball.
Photo by BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
Newcomer of the year: Zach Smith
Yes, Smith was inconsistent at times, but as he shook off the rust from a year off after transferring from Baylor, Smith was at his best down the stretch, surpassing 300 passing yards in three of the last five games. He finished his first season at TU with 3,279 passing yards and 19 touchdowns.
Photo by BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
From December Signing Day: Philip Montgomery talks about TU’s early signing day
Kelly Hines
918-581-8452
kelly.hines@tulsaworld.com Twitter: @KellyHinesTW