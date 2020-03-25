Regardless of what would have happened in the rest of March, the University of Tulsa defined a successful basketball season with a share of a conference title and an inevitable postseason appearance.
The newcomer-laden Hurricane was pegged to finish 10th in the American Athletic Conference and remarkably overachieved, finishing tied with Cincinnati and Houston atop the league and winning 21 games in the regular season.
“We had an unbelievable year,” coach Frank Haith said, “for where we were (at the start of the season) and where we ended up as, how well they played together and how tough they were and the resiliency they showed.
“We found our identity and everybody bought in. We played great defense and competed. I think we’ve got a culture and an identity that’s going to live on.”
As the AAC Tournament’s No. 3 seed in Fort Worth, Texas, TU could have played its way into the NCAA Tournament before the season ended abruptly because of the COVID-19 outbreak. At minimum, the Hurricane would have been in the NIT, playing in the postseason for the first time since 2016.
“The guys cared,” said Haith, the American coach of the year. “That’s why we were able to win.”
MVP: Martins Igbanu
Before he emerged as the sixth man of the year and an all-conference selection, Igbanu struggled to start his senior year, having lost all confidence. A move to bring him off the bench to open conference play proved brilliant, and Igbanu was frequently dominant, averaging 16.5 points and shooting 61.2% from the field.
Top moment: Wichita State thriller
Although the 40-point win against Memphis was the most stunning outcome, what happened Feb. 1 against Wichita State was more dramatic. Elijah Joiner hit a last-second 3-point heave to vault his team to an impressive home win, and he broke down in tears in the postgame when talking about his father being in attendance.
Low moments: Lopsided road defeats
A home loss against Arkansas State certainly damaged the resume, but that was before the Hurricane turned a corner. Despite being at its peak in conference play, TU stumbled by large margins in its only road games against teams that also finished in the top half of the standings, losing at Cincinnati, Houston and Wichita State by an average of 28.7 points.
Breakout player: Brandon Rachal
A junior-college transfer whose career started at LSU, Rachal was the team’s best player in the early going, averaging 15.6 points and 7.6 rebounds. His left ankle injury contributed to back-to-back losses against UConn and UCF, and he never fully returned to form. He still managed to finish second on the team in scoring and first in rebounding, steals and blocks.
Top question entering next year: Who will replace Igbanu?
Igbanu averaged 10 points and five rebounds for his career, steadily improving each season. TU doesn’t have anyone on the roster with that sort of trajectory, so it will need to find a ready-to-contribute big man or drastically develop one. Seven-footer Emmanuel Ugboh showed flashes of potential but remains raw, as does Josh Earley, who had 25 points and 21 fouls as a freshman.
Key newcomer for next year: Keyshawn Embery-Simpson
A Midwest City native who sat out after transferring from Arkansas, Embery-Simpson is expected to move into the starting lineup and take on a primary role. Curtis Haywood II, a Georgia Tech transfer who is from Oklahoma City, increases substantial guard depth that led to reserves Isaiah Hill and Reggie Jones opting to leave the program.