STATISTICS

How they scored

Wyoming 7 0 0 14 — 21 Tulsa 0 14 3 7 — 24

A: 16,246

First quarter

WYO: Sean Chambers 33 run (Cooper Rothe kick), 7:46

Second quarter

TU: Keylon Stokes 56 pass from Zach Smith (Jacob Rainey kick), 2:49

TU: Sam Crawford Jr. 37 pass from Smith (Rainey kick), 1:10

Third quarter

TU: FG, Rainey 29, 9:26

Fourth quarter

WYO: Ayden Eberhardt 53 pass from Chambers (Rothe kick), 11:03

WYO: Chambers 15 run (Rothe kick), 5:25

TU: Shamari Brooks 19 run (Rainey kick), 3:26

team statistics

Wyoming Tulsa

First downs 16 27

by rushing 5 9

by passing 9 16

by penalty 2 2

Rushing yards 143 83

Passing yards 214 354

Passing 10-32-0 25-50-0

Offensive plays 66 93

Total yards 357 437

Avg. per play 5.4 4.7

Fumbles-Lost 1-1 1-1

Penalties-Yds 7-59 6-40

Punts-Avg. 8-43.6 6-37.5

Punt returns-Yds 1-1 2-19

Kickoff returns-Yds 1-36 0-0

Interceptions-Yds 0-0 0-0

Fumble returns-Yds 0-0 0-0

Possession time 26:49 33:11

3rd downs 3-15 9-22

4th downs 1-2 3-5

Sacks by-Yds 7-50 1-5

WYOMING

RUSHING No. Yds TD Lg

S. Chambers 11 83 2 33

T. Swen 9 24 0 6

X. Valladay 5 20 0 9

B. Brenton 3 9 0 4

T. Smith 5 9 0 4 T. VanderWaal 1 4 0 4

PASSING C-A Yds Int TD

S.Chambers 9-25 193 0 1

T.VanderWaal 1-6 21 0 0

A. Conway 0-1 0 0 0

RECEIVING No. Yds TD Lg

A. Conway 3 51 0 28

R. Ismail 2 43 0 22

J. Okwoli 2 20 0 15

A.Eberhardt 1 53 1 53

R. Weber 1 34 0 34

G. Gentry 1 13 0 13

Kicking Conv FG Punts

C. Rothe 3-3 0-1

R. Galovich 8-43.6

Returns Punt KO Int Fum

A. Conway 1-1

T. Hall 0-0 1-36

TACKLES Solo Ast. Total TFL Sacks

A.Halliburton 10 7 17 2.5 1

V. Jones 4 4 8 1.5 0.5

C. Muma 4 3 7 1.5 1

S. Byrd 2 4 6 2.5 2.5

L. Wilson 2 4 6 0.5

A. Hearn 5 0 5 1

G. Crall 1 4 5 0.5

K.Blnknbkr 4 0 4

C. Maluia 2 2 4 1.5

T. Hall 2 2 4

R. Weber 3 0 3

J. Jackson 1 2 3 1.5 1

C. Cole 1 1 2

T. Liufau 1 0 1 1 1

R. Galovich 0 1 1

M. Mora 0 1 1

C. Godbout 0 1 1

Tulsa

RUSHING No. Yds TD Lg

S. Brooks 17 67 1 20

C. Taylor II 14 58 0 16

K. Stokes 2 2 0 2

TEAM 2 -2 0 0

Z. Smith 8 -42 0 8

PASSING C-A Yds Int TD

Z. Smith 25-50 354 0 2

RECEIVING No. Yds TD Lg

K. Johnson 7 95 0 29

S. Crawford Jr. 5 88 1 37

K. Stokes 4 93 1 56

J. Johnson 4 44 0 13

J. Santana 3 16 0 13

S. Brooks 2 18 0 18

Kicking Conv FG Punts

J. Rainey 3-3 1-2

T. Bennett 6-37.5

Returns Punt KO Int Fum

J. Anderson 1-8

K. Stokes 1-11

TACKLES Solo Ast. Total TFL Sacks

C. Edmiston 6 3 9

Z. Collins 2 5 7

B. Johnson 3 3 6 0.5

T. Gipson 3 3 6 2 1

M. Bunch 2 3 5

A. Green IV 3 1 4

Y. Burnett 1 2 3

C. Wick 1 2 3

D. Cannon 2 0 2 J. Player 2 0 2 1

S. Robinson 0 2 2

K. Ray 0 2 2

T. Reeves 1 0 1

R. Robinson II 1 0 1

T. Davis 0 1 1

C. Williams 0 1 1 0.5

