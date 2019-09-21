STATISTICS
How they scored
Wyoming 7 0 0 14 — 21 Tulsa 0 14 3 7 — 24
A: 16,246
First quarter
WYO: Sean Chambers 33 run (Cooper Rothe kick), 7:46
Second quarter
TU: Keylon Stokes 56 pass from Zach Smith (Jacob Rainey kick), 2:49
TU: Sam Crawford Jr. 37 pass from Smith (Rainey kick), 1:10
Third quarter
TU: FG, Rainey 29, 9:26
Fourth quarter
WYO: Ayden Eberhardt 53 pass from Chambers (Rothe kick), 11:03
WYO: Chambers 15 run (Rothe kick), 5:25
TU: Shamari Brooks 19 run (Rainey kick), 3:26
team statistics
Wyoming Tulsa
First downs 16 27
by rushing 5 9
by passing 9 16
by penalty 2 2
Rushing yards 143 83
Passing yards 214 354
Passing 10-32-0 25-50-0
Offensive plays 66 93
Total yards 357 437
Avg. per play 5.4 4.7
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 1-1
Penalties-Yds 7-59 6-40
Punts-Avg. 8-43.6 6-37.5
Punt returns-Yds 1-1 2-19
Kickoff returns-Yds 1-36 0-0
Interceptions-Yds 0-0 0-0
Fumble returns-Yds 0-0 0-0
Possession time 26:49 33:11
3rd downs 3-15 9-22
4th downs 1-2 3-5
Sacks by-Yds 7-50 1-5
WYOMING
RUSHING No. Yds TD Lg
S. Chambers 11 83 2 33
T. Swen 9 24 0 6
X. Valladay 5 20 0 9
B. Brenton 3 9 0 4
T. Smith 5 9 0 4 T. VanderWaal 1 4 0 4
PASSING C-A Yds Int TD
S.Chambers 9-25 193 0 1
T.VanderWaal 1-6 21 0 0
A. Conway 0-1 0 0 0
RECEIVING No. Yds TD Lg
A. Conway 3 51 0 28
R. Ismail 2 43 0 22
J. Okwoli 2 20 0 15
A.Eberhardt 1 53 1 53
R. Weber 1 34 0 34
G. Gentry 1 13 0 13
Kicking Conv FG Punts
C. Rothe 3-3 0-1
R. Galovich 8-43.6
Returns Punt KO Int Fum
A. Conway 1-1
T. Hall 0-0 1-36
TACKLES Solo Ast. Total TFL Sacks
A.Halliburton 10 7 17 2.5 1
V. Jones 4 4 8 1.5 0.5
C. Muma 4 3 7 1.5 1
S. Byrd 2 4 6 2.5 2.5
L. Wilson 2 4 6 0.5
A. Hearn 5 0 5 1
G. Crall 1 4 5 0.5
K.Blnknbkr 4 0 4
C. Maluia 2 2 4 1.5
T. Hall 2 2 4
R. Weber 3 0 3
J. Jackson 1 2 3 1.5 1
C. Cole 1 1 2
T. Liufau 1 0 1 1 1
R. Galovich 0 1 1
M. Mora 0 1 1
C. Godbout 0 1 1
Tulsa
RUSHING No. Yds TD Lg
S. Brooks 17 67 1 20
C. Taylor II 14 58 0 16
K. Stokes 2 2 0 2
TEAM 2 -2 0 0
Z. Smith 8 -42 0 8
PASSING C-A Yds Int TD
Z. Smith 25-50 354 0 2
RECEIVING No. Yds TD Lg
K. Johnson 7 95 0 29
S. Crawford Jr. 5 88 1 37
K. Stokes 4 93 1 56
J. Johnson 4 44 0 13
J. Santana 3 16 0 13
S. Brooks 2 18 0 18
Kicking Conv FG Punts
J. Rainey 3-3 1-2
T. Bennett 6-37.5
Returns Punt KO Int Fum
J. Anderson 1-8
K. Stokes 1-11
TACKLES Solo Ast. Total TFL Sacks
C. Edmiston 6 3 9
Z. Collins 2 5 7
B. Johnson 3 3 6 0.5
T. Gipson 3 3 6 2 1
M. Bunch 2 3 5
A. Green IV 3 1 4
Y. Burnett 1 2 3
C. Wick 1 2 3
D. Cannon 2 0 2 J. Player 2 0 2 1
S. Robinson 0 2 2
K. Ray 0 2 2
T. Reeves 1 0 1
R. Robinson II 1 0 1
T. Davis 0 1 1
C. Williams 0 1 1 0.5