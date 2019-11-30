STATISTICS

How they scored

Tulsa 7 14 14 14 — 49 East Carolina 3 0 7 14 — 24

A: 27,978

First quarter

ECU: FG, Jake Verity 51, 1:42

Tulsa: Sam Crawford Jr. 66 pass from Zach Smith (Jacob Rainey kick), 1:06

Second quarter

Tulsa: Keylon Stokes 29 pass from Smith (Rainey kick), 12:09

Tulsa: Keenen Johnson 4 pass from Smith (Rainey kick), 4:45

Third quarter

Tulsa: T.K. Wilkerson 10 run (Rainey kick), 11:40

ECU: Blake Proehl 3 pass from Holton Ahlers (Verity kick), 6:55

Fourth quarter

Tulsa: Corey Taylor II 12 run (Rainey kick), 14:31

ECU: C.J. Jonhson 35 pass from Ahlers (Verity kick), 11:17

Tulsa: Ethan Hall 39 pass from Smith (Danny Donley kick), 6:36

ECU: Proehl 34 pass from Ahlers (Verity kick), 2:36

team statistics

Tulsa ECU

First downs 24 24

by rushing 11 5

by passing 12 12

by penalty 1 4

Rushing yards 338 75

Passing yards 331 308

Passing 21-30-1 27-48-0

Offensive plays 74 77

Total yards 669 383

Avg. per play 9.0 5.0

Fumbles-Lost 2-1 1-1

Penalties-Yds 12-122 7-50

Punts-Avg. 3-40.0 7-38.9

Punt returns-Yds 1-0 1-(-1)

Kickoff returns-Yds 2-41 7-91

Interceptions-Yds 0-0 1-0

Fumble returns-Yds 1-21 1-8

Possession time 30:45 29:15

3rd downs 7-12 7-16

4th downs 0-1 0-1

Sacks by-Yds 0-0 1-5

Tulsa

RUSHING No. Yds TD Lg

S. Brooks 16 202 0 64

C. Taylor II 9 67 1 31

C. Lovick 9 36 0 7

T. Wilkerson 8 35 1 12

Z. Smith 2 -2 0 8

PASSING C-A Yds Int TD

Z. Smith 21-30 331 1 5

RECEIVING No. Yds TD Lg

S. Crawford Jr. 5 93 1 66

K. Stokes 4 76 1 29

J. Johnson 3 55 0 39

E. Hall 1 39 1 39

K. Johnson 5 32 1 15

J. Palmer 1 29 0 29

J. Santana 1 5 0 5

Brooks 1 2 1 2

Kicking Conv FG Punts

J. Rainey 6-6

D. Donley 1-1

T. Bennett 3-40.0

Returns Punt KO Int Fum

Stokes 1-0 2-41

R. Robinson II 1-21

TACKLES Solo Ast. Total TFL Sack

Z. Collins 3 6 9 1

D. Cannon 4 3 7 2

C. Edmiston 1 6 7

B. Johnson 4 1 5

T. Gipson 0 5 5

K. Ray 3 1 4

A. Green IV 4 0 4

J. Player 1 3 4 1

B. Powers 1 2 3

R. Revels III 1 2 3

Robinson II 3 0 3

D. Jackson 1 2 3

S. Robinson 0 3 3

C. Williams 1 1 2

R. Nixon 2 0 2

J. Blanknshp 2 0 2

T. Reeves 0 1 1

D. Hopkins 1 0 1

J. Santana 1 0 1

East Carolina

RUSHING No. Yds TD Lg

H. Ahlers 6 35 0 12

D. Pinnix 14 27 0 7

D. Mauney 6 18 0 16

T. Williams 2 3 0 3

J. Hatfield 1 -8 0 0

PASSING C-A Yds Int TD

Ahlers 27-48 308 0 3

RECEIVING No. Yds TD Lg

C. Johnson 6 141 1 35

B. Proehl 8 89 2 34

T. Snead 7 55 0 11

A. Watley 1 8 0 8

J. Lewis 1 5 0 5

Mauney 1 4 0 4

Pinnix 2 3 0 4

Z. Byrd 1 3 0 3

Kicking Conv FG Punts

J. Verity 3-3 1-1

J. Young 7-38.9

Returns Punt KO Int Fum

Snead 1-(-1) 6-78

L. Henley 1-13

D. Robinson 1-0

TACKLES Solo Ast. Total TFL Sack

Robinson 4 6 10

J. Powell 7 3 10

G. Stringer 4 5 9

D. Harris 4 4 8 1

J. Wilson 4 1 5

B. Bivens 1 4 5

X. Smith 3 1 4

R. D’Abreu 2 2 4

C. Purvis 3 1 4

C. Gore 2 1 3

K. Futrell 1 2 3 1 1

A. Turner 1 2 3

J. McMillian 1 1 2

J. Price 2 0 2 1

