STATISTICS
How they scored
Tulsa 7 14 14 14 — 49 East Carolina 3 0 7 14 — 24
A: 27,978
First quarter
ECU: FG, Jake Verity 51, 1:42
Tulsa: Sam Crawford Jr. 66 pass from Zach Smith (Jacob Rainey kick), 1:06
Second quarter
Tulsa: Keylon Stokes 29 pass from Smith (Rainey kick), 12:09
Tulsa: Keenen Johnson 4 pass from Smith (Rainey kick), 4:45
Third quarter
Tulsa: T.K. Wilkerson 10 run (Rainey kick), 11:40
ECU: Blake Proehl 3 pass from Holton Ahlers (Verity kick), 6:55
Fourth quarter
Tulsa: Corey Taylor II 12 run (Rainey kick), 14:31
ECU: C.J. Jonhson 35 pass from Ahlers (Verity kick), 11:17
Tulsa: Ethan Hall 39 pass from Smith (Danny Donley kick), 6:36
ECU: Proehl 34 pass from Ahlers (Verity kick), 2:36
team statistics
Tulsa ECU
First downs 24 24
by rushing 11 5
by passing 12 12
by penalty 1 4
Rushing yards 338 75
Passing yards 331 308
Passing 21-30-1 27-48-0
Offensive plays 74 77
Total yards 669 383
Avg. per play 9.0 5.0
Fumbles-Lost 2-1 1-1
Penalties-Yds 12-122 7-50
Punts-Avg. 3-40.0 7-38.9
Punt returns-Yds 1-0 1-(-1)
Kickoff returns-Yds 2-41 7-91
Interceptions-Yds 0-0 1-0
Fumble returns-Yds 1-21 1-8
Possession time 30:45 29:15
3rd downs 7-12 7-16
4th downs 0-1 0-1
Sacks by-Yds 0-0 1-5
Tulsa
RUSHING No. Yds TD Lg
S. Brooks 16 202 0 64
C. Taylor II 9 67 1 31
C. Lovick 9 36 0 7
T. Wilkerson 8 35 1 12
Z. Smith 2 -2 0 8
PASSING C-A Yds Int TD
Z. Smith 21-30 331 1 5
RECEIVING No. Yds TD Lg
S. Crawford Jr. 5 93 1 66
K. Stokes 4 76 1 29
J. Johnson 3 55 0 39
E. Hall 1 39 1 39
K. Johnson 5 32 1 15
J. Palmer 1 29 0 29
J. Santana 1 5 0 5
Brooks 1 2 1 2
Kicking Conv FG Punts
J. Rainey 6-6
D. Donley 1-1
T. Bennett 3-40.0
Returns Punt KO Int Fum
Stokes 1-0 2-41
R. Robinson II 1-21
TACKLES Solo Ast. Total TFL Sack
Z. Collins 3 6 9 1
D. Cannon 4 3 7 2
C. Edmiston 1 6 7
B. Johnson 4 1 5
T. Gipson 0 5 5
K. Ray 3 1 4
A. Green IV 4 0 4
J. Player 1 3 4 1
B. Powers 1 2 3
R. Revels III 1 2 3
Robinson II 3 0 3
D. Jackson 1 2 3
S. Robinson 0 3 3
C. Williams 1 1 2
R. Nixon 2 0 2
J. Blanknshp 2 0 2
T. Reeves 0 1 1
D. Hopkins 1 0 1
J. Santana 1 0 1
East Carolina
RUSHING No. Yds TD Lg
H. Ahlers 6 35 0 12
D. Pinnix 14 27 0 7
D. Mauney 6 18 0 16
T. Williams 2 3 0 3
J. Hatfield 1 -8 0 0
PASSING C-A Yds Int TD
Ahlers 27-48 308 0 3
RECEIVING No. Yds TD Lg
C. Johnson 6 141 1 35
B. Proehl 8 89 2 34
T. Snead 7 55 0 11
A. Watley 1 8 0 8
J. Lewis 1 5 0 5
Mauney 1 4 0 4
Pinnix 2 3 0 4
Z. Byrd 1 3 0 3
Kicking Conv FG Punts
J. Verity 3-3 1-1
J. Young 7-38.9
Returns Punt KO Int Fum
Snead 1-(-1) 6-78
L. Henley 1-13
D. Robinson 1-0
TACKLES Solo Ast. Total TFL Sack
Robinson 4 6 10
J. Powell 7 3 10
G. Stringer 4 5 9
D. Harris 4 4 8 1
J. Wilson 4 1 5
B. Bivens 1 4 5
X. Smith 3 1 4
R. D’Abreu 2 2 4
C. Purvis 3 1 4
C. Gore 2 1 3
K. Futrell 1 2 3 1 1
A. Turner 1 2 3
J. McMillian 1 1 2
J. Price 2 0 2 1