STATISTICS
How they scored
Tulsa 3 20 7 0 7 — 37 SMU 6 3 0 21 13 — 43
First quarter
SMU: Armani Johnson 64 interception return (kick failed), 8:13
TU: FG, Jacob Rainey 32, 4:16
Second quarter
TU: Keylon Stokes 58 pass from Zach Smith (Rainey kick), 13:46
TU: Kendarin Ray 1 fumble return (kick failed), 13:45
SMU: FG, Kevin Robledo 32, 7:34
TU: Stokes 5 pass from Smith (Rainey kick), 5:23
Third quarter
TU: Keenen Johnson 40 pass from Smith (Rainey kick), 11:47
Fourth quarter
TU: Ke’Mon Freeman 1 run (Robledo kick), 14:56
SMU: James Proche 30 pass from Shane Buechele (Robledo kick), 8:24
SMU: Xavier Jones 4 run (Robledo kick), 1:02
Overtime
TU: Josh Johnson 7 pass from Smith (Robledo kick)
SMU: Jones 3 run (Robledo kick)
Third overtime
SMU: Proche 25 pass from Buechele
team statistics
Tulsa SMU
First downs 22 25
Rushing yards 154 130
Passing yards 346 310
Passing 23-41-3 24-42-0
Total yards 500 440
Fumbles Lost 0 1
Penalties-Yds 10-97 9-80
Possession time 29:22 30:38
3rd downs 7-16 5-20
4th downs 0-0 6-7
Tulsa
RUSHING No. Yds TD Lg
S. Brooks 16 95 0 57
C. Taylor II 14 49 0 31
T. Wilkerson 3 11 0 4
Z. Smith 2 -1 0 4
PASSING C-A Yds Int TD
Z. Smith 23-41 346 3 4
RECEIVING No. Yds TD Lg
K. Stokes 5 101 2 58
J. Johnson 9 92 1 33
K. Johnson 4 70 1 40
J. Santana 1 42 0 42
S. Crawford 4 41 0 16
Kicking Conv FG Punts
J. Rainey 4-5 1-3
Z. Long 0-1
T. Bennett 4-40.0
Returns Punt KO Int Fum
J. Santana 2-53
K. Stokes 2-47
SMU
RUSHING No. Yds TD Lg
X. Jones 26 121 2 14
K. Freeman 11 14 1 7
PASSING C-A Yds Int TD
S. Buechele 23-40 280 0 2
T Page 1-1 30 0 0
RECEIVING No. Yds TD Lg
J. Proche 11 153 2 30
R. Rice 4 78 0 30
R. Robinson 4 35 0 13
T. Page 3 23 0 14
X. Jones 2 12 0 10
Kicking Conv FG Punts
K. Robledo 4-5 1-1
T. Denbow 5-42.2
S. Buechele 1-37.0
Returns Punt KO Int Fum
C. Sanders 5-119
A. Johnson 2-64
C. Calloway 1-2