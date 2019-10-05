STATISTICS

How they scored

Tulsa 3 20 7 0 7 — 37 SMU 6 3 0 21 13 — 43

First quarter

SMU: Armani Johnson 64 interception return (kick failed), 8:13

TU: FG, Jacob Rainey 32, 4:16

Second quarter

TU: Keylon Stokes 58 pass from Zach Smith (Rainey kick), 13:46

TU: Kendarin Ray 1 fumble return (kick failed), 13:45

SMU: FG, Kevin Robledo 32, 7:34

TU: Stokes 5 pass from Smith (Rainey kick), 5:23

Third quarter

TU: Keenen Johnson 40 pass from Smith (Rainey kick), 11:47

Fourth quarter

TU: Ke’Mon Freeman 1 run (Robledo kick), 14:56

SMU: James Proche 30 pass from Shane Buechele (Robledo kick), 8:24

SMU: Xavier Jones 4 run (Robledo kick), 1:02

Overtime

TU: Josh Johnson 7 pass from Smith (Robledo kick)

SMU: Jones 3 run (Robledo kick)

Third overtime

SMU: Proche 25 pass from Buechele

team statistics

Tulsa SMU

First downs 22 25

Rushing yards 154 130

Passing yards 346 310

Passing 23-41-3 24-42-0

Total yards 500 440

Fumbles Lost 0 1

Penalties-Yds 10-97 9-80

Possession time 29:22 30:38

3rd downs 7-16 5-20

4th downs 0-0 6-7

Tulsa

RUSHING No. Yds TD Lg

S. Brooks 16 95 0 57

C. Taylor II 14 49 0 31

T. Wilkerson 3 11 0 4

Z. Smith 2 -1 0 4

PASSING C-A Yds Int TD

Z. Smith 23-41 346 3 4

RECEIVING No. Yds TD Lg

K. Stokes 5 101 2 58

J. Johnson 9 92 1 33

K. Johnson 4 70 1 40

J. Santana 1 42 0 42

S. Crawford 4 41 0 16

Kicking Conv FG Punts

J. Rainey 4-5 1-3

Z. Long 0-1

T. Bennett 4-40.0

Returns Punt KO Int Fum

J. Santana 2-53

K. Stokes 2-47

SMU

RUSHING No. Yds TD Lg

X. Jones 26 121 2 14

K. Freeman 11 14 1 7

PASSING C-A Yds Int TD

S. Buechele 23-40 280 0 2

T Page 1-1 30 0 0

RECEIVING No. Yds TD Lg

J. Proche 11 153 2 30

R. Rice 4 78 0 30

R. Robinson 4 35 0 13

T. Page 3 23 0 14

X. Jones 2 12 0 10

Kicking Conv FG Punts

K. Robledo 4-5 1-1

T. Denbow 5-42.2

S. Buechele 1-37.0

Returns Punt KO Int Fum

C. Sanders 5-119

A. Johnson 2-64

C. Calloway 1-2

