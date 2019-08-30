STATISTICS

How they scored

Tulsa 0 7 0 0 — 7 Michigan St. 7 18 3 0 — 28

A: 72,005

First quarter

MSU: Connor Heyward 15 pass from Brian Lewerke (Matt Coghlin kick), 11:41

Second quarter

MSU: FG, Matt Coghlin 38, 14:03

MSU: FG, Coghlin 47, 9:59

MSU: safety, ball snapped out of end zone, 9:09

MSU: Kenny Willekes 0 fumble return (Coghlin kick), 4:49

MSU: FG, Coghlin 44, 2:32

TU: Sam Crawford 28 pass from Zach Smith (Jacob Rainey kick), :36

Third quarter

MSU: FG, Coghlin 40, 2:20

team statistics

TU MSU

First downs 8 18

by rushing 0 7

by passing 5 6

by penalty 3 5

Rushing yards -73 108

Passing yards 153 195

Passing 16-27-1 22-38-0

Offensive plays 52 78

Total yards 80 303

Avg. per play 1.54 3.88

Fumbles-Lost 5-2 0-0

Penalties-Yds 8-80 14-122

Punts-Avg. 9-41 5-47.4

Punt returns-Yds 4-22 5-39

Kickoff returns-Yds 4-87 2-51

Interceptions-Yds 0-0 1-13

Fumble returns-Yds 0-0 1-4

Possession time 23:54 36:06

3rd downs 2-11 6-19

4th downs 0-0 1-4

Sacks by-Yds 1-7 6-39

Tulsa

RUSHING No. Yds TD Lg

S. Brooks 6 0 0 5

C. Taylor II 7 -1 0 2

PASSING C-A Yds Int TD

Z. Smith 16-27 153 1 1

RECEIVING No. Yds TD Lg

K. Stokes 6 54 0 12

S. Crawford 5 49 1 28

Kicking Conv FG Punts

T. Bennett 0 0 8

Returns Punt KO Int Fum

K. Stokes 4-22 2-48 0-0 0-0

J. Johnson 0-0 1-31 0-0 0-0

TACKLES Solo Ast. Total TFL Sacks

B. Johnson 8 1 9 0 0

M. Bunch 3 5 8 0 0

Michigan State

RUSHING No. Yds TD Lg

C. Heyward 15 43 0 7

B. Lewerke 7 34 0 16

E. Collins 8 17 0 9

L. Jefferson 7 8 0 5

C. White 1 4 0 4

PASSING C-A Yds Int TD

B. Lewerke 21-37 192 0 1

R. Lombardi 1-1 3 0 0

RECEIVING No. Yds TD Lg

D. Stewart 6 56 0 30

L. Jefferson 2 29 0 18

C. Heyward 3 28 1 15

L. Nelson 1 25 0 25

Kicking Conv FG Punts

M. Coghlin 1 4 0

Returns Punt KO Int Fum

J. Nailor 2-17 2-51 0-0 0-0

C. White 2-13 0-0 0-0 0-0

K. Willekes 0-0 0-0 0-0 1-4

A. Simmons 0-0 0-0 1-13 0-0

TACKLES Solo Ast. Total TFL Sacks

J. Bachie 2 5 7 1.5 0

K. Willekes 1 6 7 2 1

A. Simmons 2 4 6 2.5 1

