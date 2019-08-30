STATISTICS
How they scored
Tulsa 0 7 0 0 — 7 Michigan St. 7 18 3 0 — 28
A: 72,005
First quarter
MSU: Connor Heyward 15 pass from Brian Lewerke (Matt Coghlin kick), 11:41
Second quarter
MSU: FG, Matt Coghlin 38, 14:03
MSU: FG, Coghlin 47, 9:59
MSU: safety, ball snapped out of end zone, 9:09
MSU: Kenny Willekes 0 fumble return (Coghlin kick), 4:49
MSU: FG, Coghlin 44, 2:32
TU: Sam Crawford 28 pass from Zach Smith (Jacob Rainey kick), :36
Third quarter
MSU: FG, Coghlin 40, 2:20
team statistics
TU MSU
First downs 8 18
by rushing 0 7
by passing 5 6
by penalty 3 5
Rushing yards -73 108
Passing yards 153 195
Passing 16-27-1 22-38-0
Offensive plays 52 78
Total yards 80 303
Avg. per play 1.54 3.88
Fumbles-Lost 5-2 0-0
Penalties-Yds 8-80 14-122
Punts-Avg. 9-41 5-47.4
Punt returns-Yds 4-22 5-39
Kickoff returns-Yds 4-87 2-51
Interceptions-Yds 0-0 1-13
Fumble returns-Yds 0-0 1-4
Possession time 23:54 36:06
3rd downs 2-11 6-19
4th downs 0-0 1-4
Sacks by-Yds 1-7 6-39
Tulsa
RUSHING No. Yds TD Lg
S. Brooks 6 0 0 5
C. Taylor II 7 -1 0 2
PASSING C-A Yds Int TD
Z. Smith 16-27 153 1 1
RECEIVING No. Yds TD Lg
K. Stokes 6 54 0 12
S. Crawford 5 49 1 28
Kicking Conv FG Punts
T. Bennett 0 0 8
Returns Punt KO Int Fum
K. Stokes 4-22 2-48 0-0 0-0
J. Johnson 0-0 1-31 0-0 0-0
TACKLES Solo Ast. Total TFL Sacks
B. Johnson 8 1 9 0 0
M. Bunch 3 5 8 0 0
Michigan State
RUSHING No. Yds TD Lg
C. Heyward 15 43 0 7
B. Lewerke 7 34 0 16
E. Collins 8 17 0 9
L. Jefferson 7 8 0 5
C. White 1 4 0 4
PASSING C-A Yds Int TD
B. Lewerke 21-37 192 0 1
R. Lombardi 1-1 3 0 0
RECEIVING No. Yds TD Lg
D. Stewart 6 56 0 30
L. Jefferson 2 29 0 18
C. Heyward 3 28 1 15
L. Nelson 1 25 0 25
Kicking Conv FG Punts
M. Coghlin 1 4 0
Returns Punt KO Int Fum
J. Nailor 2-17 2-51 0-0 0-0
C. White 2-13 0-0 0-0 0-0
K. Willekes 0-0 0-0 0-0 1-4
A. Simmons 0-0 0-0 1-13 0-0
TACKLES Solo Ast. Total TFL Sacks
J. Bachie 2 5 7 1.5 0
K. Willekes 1 6 7 2 1
A. Simmons 2 4 6 2.5 1