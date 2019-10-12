STATISTICS

How they scored

Navy 7 21 0 17 — 45 Tulsa 3 0 7 7 — 17

A: 17,951

First quarter

TU: FG, Jacob Rainey 41, 7:29

Navy: Malcolm Perry 29 run (Bijan Nichols kick), :09

Second quarter

Navy: C.J. Williams 6 run (Nichols kick), 9:06

Navy: Nelson Smith 6 run (Nichols kick), 6:02

Navy: Perry 35 run (Nichols kick), 2:11

Third quarter

TU: Corey Taylor 1 run (Rainey kick), 12:18

Fourth quarter

Navy: Perry 3 run (Nichols kick), 12:54

TU: T.K. Wilkerson 12 pass from Zach Smith (Rainey kick), 6:18

Navy: FG, Nichols 37, 3:47

Navy: Jamale Carothers 19 run (Nichols kick), 2:12

team statistics

Navy TU

First downs 19 16

by rushing 18 6

by passing 1 9

by penalty 0 1

Rushing yards 388 69

Passing yards 35 254

Passing 3-5-0 23-49-0

Offensive plays 63 78

Total yards 423 323

Avg. per play 6.7 4.1

Fumbles-Lost 1-1 0-0

Penalties-Yds 4-35 10-51

Punts-Avg. 5-43.8 8-40.5

Punt returns-Yds 3-26 0-0

Kickoff returns-Yds 2-30 4-62

Interceptions-Yds 0-0 0-0

Possession time 31:21 28:39

3rd downs 5-12 8-21

4th downs 1-1 1-3

Sacks by-Yds 4-24 0-0

Navy

RUSHING No. Yds TD Lg

M. Perry 20 218 3 47

PASSING C-A Yds Int TD

C. Williams 1-1 26 0 0

M. Perry 2-4 9 0 0

RECEIVING No. Yds TD Lg

J. Carothers 1 26 0 26

Kicking Conv FG Punts

B. Nichols 6-6 1-1

O. White 5-43.8

Returns Punt KO Int Fum

W. Chance 2-30

G. Winn 3-26

TACKLES Solo Ast. Total TFL Sacks

M. McMorris 5 3 8 0 0

Tulsa

RUSHING No. Yds TD Lg

S. Brooks 12 55 0 22

PASSING C-A Yds Int TD

Smith 23-49 254 0 1

RECEIVING No. Yds TD Lg

J. Santana 9 98 0 28

Kicking Conv FG Punts

J. Rainey 2-2 1-2

T. Bennett 8-40.5

Returns Punt KO Int Fum

K. Stokes 1-28

K. Johnson 2-28

R. Revels 1-0

TACKLES Solo Ast. Total TFL Sacks

Z. Collins 5 8 13 0 0

C. Edmiston 6 6 12 0 0

B. Johnson 3 6 9 1.5

