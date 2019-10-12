STATISTICS
How they scored
Navy 7 21 0 17 — 45 Tulsa 3 0 7 7 — 17
A: 17,951
First quarter
TU: FG, Jacob Rainey 41, 7:29
Navy: Malcolm Perry 29 run (Bijan Nichols kick), :09
Second quarter
Navy: C.J. Williams 6 run (Nichols kick), 9:06
Navy: Nelson Smith 6 run (Nichols kick), 6:02
Navy: Perry 35 run (Nichols kick), 2:11
Third quarter
TU: Corey Taylor 1 run (Rainey kick), 12:18
Fourth quarter
Navy: Perry 3 run (Nichols kick), 12:54
TU: T.K. Wilkerson 12 pass from Zach Smith (Rainey kick), 6:18
Navy: FG, Nichols 37, 3:47
Navy: Jamale Carothers 19 run (Nichols kick), 2:12
team statistics
Navy TU
First downs 19 16
by rushing 18 6
by passing 1 9
by penalty 0 1
Rushing yards 388 69
Passing yards 35 254
Passing 3-5-0 23-49-0
Offensive plays 63 78
Total yards 423 323
Avg. per play 6.7 4.1
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 0-0
Penalties-Yds 4-35 10-51
Punts-Avg. 5-43.8 8-40.5
Punt returns-Yds 3-26 0-0
Kickoff returns-Yds 2-30 4-62
Interceptions-Yds 0-0 0-0
Possession time 31:21 28:39
3rd downs 5-12 8-21
4th downs 1-1 1-3
Sacks by-Yds 4-24 0-0
Navy
RUSHING No. Yds TD Lg
M. Perry 20 218 3 47
PASSING C-A Yds Int TD
C. Williams 1-1 26 0 0
M. Perry 2-4 9 0 0
RECEIVING No. Yds TD Lg
J. Carothers 1 26 0 26
Kicking Conv FG Punts
B. Nichols 6-6 1-1
O. White 5-43.8
Returns Punt KO Int Fum
W. Chance 2-30
G. Winn 3-26
TACKLES Solo Ast. Total TFL Sacks
M. McMorris 5 3 8 0 0
Tulsa
RUSHING No. Yds TD Lg
S. Brooks 12 55 0 22
PASSING C-A Yds Int TD
Smith 23-49 254 0 1
RECEIVING No. Yds TD Lg
J. Santana 9 98 0 28
Kicking Conv FG Punts
J. Rainey 2-2 1-2
T. Bennett 8-40.5
Returns Punt KO Int Fum
K. Stokes 1-28
K. Johnson 2-28
R. Revels 1-0
TACKLES Solo Ast. Total TFL Sacks
Z. Collins 5 8 13 0 0
C. Edmiston 6 6 12 0 0
B. Johnson 3 6 9 1.5