STATISTICS

How they scored

Houston 0 14 3 7 — 24 Tulsa 7 0 0 7 — 14

A: 16,120

First quarter

Tulsa: Sam Crawford Jr. 14 pass from Zach Smith (Jacob Rainey kick), 6:02

Second quarter

Houston: Clayton Tune 15 run (Dalton Witherspoon kick), 12:23

Houston: Damarion Williams 25 interception return (Witherspoon kick), 1:34

Third quarter

Houston: FG, Witherspoon 23, 9:39

Fourth quarter

Tulsa: T.K. Wilkerson 1 run (Rainey kick), 13:58

Houston: Marquez Stevenson 94 kickoff return (Witherspoon kick), 13:45

team statistics

Houston Tulsa

First downs 12 18

by rushing 8 2

by passing 3 15

by penalty 1 1

Rushing yards 131 -1

Passing yards 100 381

Passing 9-13-0 29-45-2

Offensive plays 56 68

Total yards 231 380

Avg. per play 4.1 5.6

Fumbles-Lost 1-1 3-2

Penalties-Yds 3-31 4-39

Punts-Avg. 8-44.4 7-40.6

Punt returns-Yds 2-40 2-2

Kickoff returns-Yds 2-112 2-35

Interceptions-Yds 2-25 0-0

Fumble returns-Yds 1-0 0-0

Possession time 35:42 24:18

3rd downs 2-13 5-15

4th downs 1-1 2-3

Sacks by-Yds 4-27 1-6

Houston

RUSHING No. Yds TD Lg

K. Porter 14 57 0 12

C. Tune 14 52 1 15

P. Carr 8 23 0 12

C. Smith 5 1 0 4

T. Brown 1 -1 0 0

Team 1 -1 0 0

PASSING C-A Yds Int TD

Tune 8-12 89 0 0

L. Holgorsen 1-1 11 0 0

RECEIVING No. Yds TD Lg

Porter 3 34 0 17

J. Singleton 1 30 0 30

M. Stevenson 3 19 0 11

T. Bradley 2 17 0 11

Kicking Conv FG Punts

D. Witherspn 3-3 1-1

D. Roy 8-44.4

Returns Punt KO Int Fum

Stevenson 2-112

D. Williams 2-40 1-25

G. Owens 1-0

TACKLES Solo Ast. Total TFL Sacks

Owens 6 4 10 .5 .5

Williams 6 1 7

D. Mutin 3 4 7 1

G. Stuard 4 2 6 1

D. Anderson 4 1 5

J. Moore 2 3 5 .5 .5

J. Neal 0 5 5

D. Anenih 0 4 4

D. Small 3 0 3

I. Chambers 3 0 3 2 2

A. Fleming 0 2 2

D. Parish 1 1 2

T. Bradley 1 1 2

P. Turner 0 2 2

Z. Kirven 1 0 1

G. Vaughn 0 1 1

S. Lewis 0 1 1

O. Pierre 0 1 1

L. Hall 0 1 1

N. Caeser 1 0 1

Tulsa

RUSHING No. Yds TD Lg

S. Brooks 9 22 0 13

T. Wilkerson 6 3 1 2

C. Taylor II 1 0 0 0

Z. Smith 7 -26 0 1

PASSING C-A Yds Int TD

Smith 29-45 381 2 1

RECEIVING No. Yds TD Lg

K. Stokes 9 144 0 62

S. Crawford Jr. 10 102 1 23

K. Johnson 4 83 0 40

J. Johnson 6 52 0 15

Kicking Conv FG Punts

J. Rainey 2-2

T. Bennett 7-40.6

Returns Punt KO Int Fum

Stokes 2-2 2-35

TACKLES Solo Ast. Total TFL Sacks

C. Edmiston 4 9 13 2

T. Gipson 3 4 7 3.5 1

Z. Collins 4 3 7 1

C. Williams 1 4 5 .5

Y. Burnett 4 1 5

J. Player 1 4 5 1

K. Ray 1 2 3 1

D. Cannon 2 1 3

T. Stevnson 3 0 3

B. Powers 0 2 2

B. Johnson 1 1 2

R. Robinson 1 1 2

A. Green IV 2 0 2

D. Jackson 1 1 2

C. Wick 0 2 2

T. Reeves 1 0 1

M. Bunch 0 1 1 .5

S. Robinson 0 1 1

D. Lamp 0 1 1 .5

