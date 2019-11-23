STATISTICS
How they scored
Houston 0 14 3 7 — 24 Tulsa 7 0 0 7 — 14
A: 16,120
First quarter
Tulsa: Sam Crawford Jr. 14 pass from Zach Smith (Jacob Rainey kick), 6:02
Second quarter
Houston: Clayton Tune 15 run (Dalton Witherspoon kick), 12:23
Houston: Damarion Williams 25 interception return (Witherspoon kick), 1:34
Third quarter
Houston: FG, Witherspoon 23, 9:39
Fourth quarter
Tulsa: T.K. Wilkerson 1 run (Rainey kick), 13:58
Houston: Marquez Stevenson 94 kickoff return (Witherspoon kick), 13:45
team statistics
Houston Tulsa
First downs 12 18
by rushing 8 2
by passing 3 15
by penalty 1 1
Rushing yards 131 -1
Passing yards 100 381
Passing 9-13-0 29-45-2
Offensive plays 56 68
Total yards 231 380
Avg. per play 4.1 5.6
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 3-2
Penalties-Yds 3-31 4-39
Punts-Avg. 8-44.4 7-40.6
Punt returns-Yds 2-40 2-2
Kickoff returns-Yds 2-112 2-35
Interceptions-Yds 2-25 0-0
Fumble returns-Yds 1-0 0-0
Possession time 35:42 24:18
3rd downs 2-13 5-15
4th downs 1-1 2-3
Sacks by-Yds 4-27 1-6
Houston
RUSHING No. Yds TD Lg
K. Porter 14 57 0 12
C. Tune 14 52 1 15
P. Carr 8 23 0 12
C. Smith 5 1 0 4
T. Brown 1 -1 0 0
Team 1 -1 0 0
PASSING C-A Yds Int TD
Tune 8-12 89 0 0
L. Holgorsen 1-1 11 0 0
RECEIVING No. Yds TD Lg
Porter 3 34 0 17
J. Singleton 1 30 0 30
M. Stevenson 3 19 0 11
T. Bradley 2 17 0 11
Kicking Conv FG Punts
D. Witherspn 3-3 1-1
D. Roy 8-44.4
Returns Punt KO Int Fum
Stevenson 2-112
D. Williams 2-40 1-25
G. Owens 1-0
TACKLES Solo Ast. Total TFL Sacks
Owens 6 4 10 .5 .5
Williams 6 1 7
D. Mutin 3 4 7 1
G. Stuard 4 2 6 1
D. Anderson 4 1 5
J. Moore 2 3 5 .5 .5
J. Neal 0 5 5
D. Anenih 0 4 4
D. Small 3 0 3
I. Chambers 3 0 3 2 2
A. Fleming 0 2 2
D. Parish 1 1 2
T. Bradley 1 1 2
P. Turner 0 2 2
Z. Kirven 1 0 1
G. Vaughn 0 1 1
S. Lewis 0 1 1
O. Pierre 0 1 1
L. Hall 0 1 1
N. Caeser 1 0 1
Tulsa
RUSHING No. Yds TD Lg
S. Brooks 9 22 0 13
T. Wilkerson 6 3 1 2
C. Taylor II 1 0 0 0
Z. Smith 7 -26 0 1
PASSING C-A Yds Int TD
Smith 29-45 381 2 1
RECEIVING No. Yds TD Lg
K. Stokes 9 144 0 62
S. Crawford Jr. 10 102 1 23
K. Johnson 4 83 0 40
J. Johnson 6 52 0 15
Kicking Conv FG Punts
J. Rainey 2-2
T. Bennett 7-40.6
Returns Punt KO Int Fum
Stokes 2-2 2-35
TACKLES Solo Ast. Total TFL Sacks
C. Edmiston 4 9 13 2
T. Gipson 3 4 7 3.5 1
Z. Collins 4 3 7 1
C. Williams 1 4 5 .5
Y. Burnett 4 1 5
J. Player 1 4 5 1
K. Ray 1 2 3 1
D. Cannon 2 1 3
T. Stevnson 3 0 3
B. Powers 0 2 2
B. Johnson 1 1 2
R. Robinson 1 1 2
A. Green IV 2 0 2
D. Jackson 1 1 2
C. Wick 0 2 2
T. Reeves 1 0 1
M. Bunch 0 1 1 .5
S. Robinson 0 1 1
D. Lamp 0 1 1 .5