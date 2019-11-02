STATISTICS

How they scored

Tulsa 0 16 0 10 — 26 Tulane 10 14 7 7 — 38

A: 27,417

First quarter

Tulane: FG, Merek Glover 31, 9:05

Tulane: Justin McMillian 5 run (Glover kick), 1:23

Second quarter

Tulsa: Corey Taylor II 1 run (Jacob Rainey kick), 13:11

Tulsa: FG, Rainey 40 , 8:33

Tulsa: FG, Rainey 32, 4:30

Tulane: McMillian 1 run (Glover kick), 2:05

Tulane: Willie Langham 13 fumble recovery (Glover kick), 1:52

Tulsa: FG, Rainey 37, 0:47

Third quarter

Tulane: Stephon Huderson 33 pass from McMilllian (Glover kick), 10:40

Fourth quarter

Tulsa: Keylon Stokes 16 pass from Zach Smith (Rainey kick), 14:54

Tulsa: FG, Rainey 38, 10:00

Tulane: McMillian 1 run (Glover kick), 4:53

team statistics

Tulsa Tulane

First downs 22 20

by rushing 7 12

by passing 11 7

by penalty 4 1

Rushing yards 128 290

Passing yards 270 184

Passing 17-33-0 12-16-2

Offensive plays 71 62

Total yards 398 474

Avg. per play 5.6 7-6

Fumbles-Lost 1-1 0-0

Penalties-Yds 6-50 13-139

Punts-Avg. 2-43.5 2-32.0

Punt returns-Yds 1-(-2) 0-0

Kickoff returns-Yds 2-12 5-87

Interceptions-Yds 2-9 0-0

Fumble returns-Yds 0-0 1-13

Possession time 29:09 30:51

3rd downs 6-15 4-12

4th downs 1-3 3-3

Sacks by-Yds 0-0 4-25

Tulsa

RUSHING No. Yds TD Lg

S. Brooks 17 65 0 23

C. Taylor II 11 49 1 36

K. Stokes 3 25 0 10

Z. Smith 7 -11 0 9

PASSING C-A Yds Int TD

Smith 17-33 270 0 1

RECEIVING No. Yds TD Lg

Stokes 3 78 1 55

K. Johnson 4 60 0 26

J. Johnson 5 57 0 22

J. Palmer 2 46 0 28

S. Crawford Jr. 3 29 0 14

Kicking Conv FG Punts

J. Rainey 2-2 4-4

T. Bennett 2-43.5

Returns Punt KO Int Fum

J. Andersn 1-(-2)

Stokes 2-12

Crawford Jr. 1-9

R. Robinson II 1-0

TACKLES Solo Ast. Total TFL Sacks

K. Ray 10 2 12

Z. Collins 8 0 8 1

C. Emiston 6 1 7

C. Williams 3 1 4

M. Bunch 3 1 4

B. Powers 3 0 3

B. Johnson 3 0 3

Robinson II 2 1 3

T. Gipson 2 1 3

T. Davis 2 0 2

C. Wick 2 0 2 1

T. Stevenson 2 0 2

A. Green IV 1 0 1

D. Jackson 1 0 1

S. Robinson 1 0 1

J. Blanknshp 0 1 1

Tulane

RUSHING No. Yds TD Lg

S. Huderson 7 100 0 55

C. Dauphine 10 78 0 16

J. McMillan 12 73 3 18

D. Bradwell 7 22 0 6

Y. Booker 4 11 0 8

C. Carroll 3 9 0 3

PASSING C-A Yds Int TD

McMillian 12-16 184 2 1

RECEIVING No. Yds TD Lg

J. McCleskey 2 53 0 37

J. Toles 4 41 0 13

Huderson 1 32 1 32

D. Mooney 2 27 0 16

J. Roberston 1 18 0 18

Booker 2 13 0 7

Kicking Conv FG Punts

R. Wright 2-32.0

M. Glover 5-5 1-1

Returns Punt KO Int Fum

Huderson 1-33

A. Jones 4-54

W. Langham 1-13

TACKLES Solo Ast. Total TFL Sacks

C. Kuerschn 6 1 7

J. Monroe 6 0 6

P. Hall 4 1 5 1

M. Moody 3 2 5 1 1

D. Williams 4 1 5 1.5 1.5

T. Keyes 3 1 4

L. Brooks 3 1 4

T. Barge 4 0 4 3

C. Sample 3 0 3 1

Langham 3 0 3

L. Graham 2 1 3

J. Johnson 2 1 3 1.5 1.5

P. Johnson 2 0 2

W. Harper 1 1 2

McCleskey 1 0 1

Mooney 1 0 1

Dauphine 1 0 1

Carroll 1 0 1

T. Judson 1 0 1

