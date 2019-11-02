STATISTICS
How they scored
Tulsa 0 16 0 10 — 26 Tulane 10 14 7 7 — 38
A: 27,417
First quarter
Tulane: FG, Merek Glover 31, 9:05
Tulane: Justin McMillian 5 run (Glover kick), 1:23
Second quarter
Tulsa: Corey Taylor II 1 run (Jacob Rainey kick), 13:11
Tulsa: FG, Rainey 40 , 8:33
Tulsa: FG, Rainey 32, 4:30
Tulane: McMillian 1 run (Glover kick), 2:05
Tulane: Willie Langham 13 fumble recovery (Glover kick), 1:52
Tulsa: FG, Rainey 37, 0:47
Third quarter
Tulane: Stephon Huderson 33 pass from McMilllian (Glover kick), 10:40
Fourth quarter
Tulsa: Keylon Stokes 16 pass from Zach Smith (Rainey kick), 14:54
Tulsa: FG, Rainey 38, 10:00
Tulane: McMillian 1 run (Glover kick), 4:53
team statistics
Tulsa Tulane
First downs 22 20
by rushing 7 12
by passing 11 7
by penalty 4 1
Rushing yards 128 290
Passing yards 270 184
Passing 17-33-0 12-16-2
Offensive plays 71 62
Total yards 398 474
Avg. per play 5.6 7-6
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 0-0
Penalties-Yds 6-50 13-139
Punts-Avg. 2-43.5 2-32.0
Punt returns-Yds 1-(-2) 0-0
Kickoff returns-Yds 2-12 5-87
Interceptions-Yds 2-9 0-0
Fumble returns-Yds 0-0 1-13
Possession time 29:09 30:51
3rd downs 6-15 4-12
4th downs 1-3 3-3
Sacks by-Yds 0-0 4-25
Tulsa
RUSHING No. Yds TD Lg
S. Brooks 17 65 0 23
C. Taylor II 11 49 1 36
K. Stokes 3 25 0 10
Z. Smith 7 -11 0 9
PASSING C-A Yds Int TD
Smith 17-33 270 0 1
RECEIVING No. Yds TD Lg
Stokes 3 78 1 55
K. Johnson 4 60 0 26
J. Johnson 5 57 0 22
J. Palmer 2 46 0 28
S. Crawford Jr. 3 29 0 14
Kicking Conv FG Punts
J. Rainey 2-2 4-4
T. Bennett 2-43.5
Returns Punt KO Int Fum
J. Andersn 1-(-2)
Stokes 2-12
Crawford Jr. 1-9
R. Robinson II 1-0
TACKLES Solo Ast. Total TFL Sacks
K. Ray 10 2 12
Z. Collins 8 0 8 1
C. Emiston 6 1 7
C. Williams 3 1 4
M. Bunch 3 1 4
B. Powers 3 0 3
B. Johnson 3 0 3
Robinson II 2 1 3
T. Gipson 2 1 3
T. Davis 2 0 2
C. Wick 2 0 2 1
T. Stevenson 2 0 2
A. Green IV 1 0 1
D. Jackson 1 0 1
S. Robinson 1 0 1
J. Blanknshp 0 1 1
Tulane
RUSHING No. Yds TD Lg
S. Huderson 7 100 0 55
C. Dauphine 10 78 0 16
J. McMillan 12 73 3 18
D. Bradwell 7 22 0 6
Y. Booker 4 11 0 8
C. Carroll 3 9 0 3
PASSING C-A Yds Int TD
McMillian 12-16 184 2 1
RECEIVING No. Yds TD Lg
J. McCleskey 2 53 0 37
J. Toles 4 41 0 13
Huderson 1 32 1 32
D. Mooney 2 27 0 16
J. Roberston 1 18 0 18
Booker 2 13 0 7
Kicking Conv FG Punts
R. Wright 2-32.0
M. Glover 5-5 1-1
Returns Punt KO Int Fum
Huderson 1-33
A. Jones 4-54
W. Langham 1-13
TACKLES Solo Ast. Total TFL Sacks
C. Kuerschn 6 1 7
J. Monroe 6 0 6
P. Hall 4 1 5 1
M. Moody 3 2 5 1 1
D. Williams 4 1 5 1.5 1.5
T. Keyes 3 1 4
L. Brooks 3 1 4
T. Barge 4 0 4 3
C. Sample 3 0 3 1
Langham 3 0 3
L. Graham 2 1 3
J. Johnson 2 1 3 1.5 1.5
P. Johnson 2 0 2
W. Harper 1 1 2
McCleskey 1 0 1
Mooney 1 0 1
Dauphine 1 0 1
Carroll 1 0 1
T. Judson 1 0 1