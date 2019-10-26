TU Football

Tulsa running back Shamari Brooks scores a touchdown on a 40-yard run in the second quarter Saturday night against Memphis at H.A. Chapman Stadium. Brooks rushed for a game-high 156 yards in TU’s 42-41 loss. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World

 STEPHEN PINGRY

First down | Story of the game

More heartbreak for Hurricane

Heartbreak continued for the University of Tulsa on Saturday night in another game that came down to the final seconds. Jacob Rainey missed a 29-yard field goal as time expired to give Memphis a 42-41 victory over TU on homecoming.

Second down | Matchup that mattered

Memphis RB Kenneth Gainwell vs TU defensive front

Gainwell scored three touchdowns, including the game-winner. He tallied 149 yards on 24 carries, as another outstanding ball carrier put up big numbers against TU.

Third down | Game MVP

RB Shamari Brooks

Although fellow running back Corey Taylor II found the end zone more, Brooks was Tulsa’s workhorse Saturday. He scored one touchdown compared to Taylor’s three, but Brooks racked up 156 yards on 36 carries. It was the third time this season Brooks surpassed the 100-yard rushing mark.

Fourth down | What’s next

Trip to New Orleans

TU heads to New Orleans next week to take on Tulane. The Green Wave is 5-3 and coming off back-to-back losses (to Memphis and Navy). Despite the recent skid, Tulane is still undefeated at home this season.

