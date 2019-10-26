First down | Story of the game
More heartbreak for Hurricane
Heartbreak continued for the University of Tulsa on Saturday night in another game that came down to the final seconds. Jacob Rainey missed a 29-yard field goal as time expired to give Memphis a 42-41 victory over TU on homecoming.
Second down | Matchup that mattered
Memphis RB Kenneth Gainwell vs TU defensive front
Gainwell scored three touchdowns, including the game-winner. He tallied 149 yards on 24 carries, as another outstanding ball carrier put up big numbers against TU.
Third down | Game MVP
RB Shamari Brooks
Although fellow running back Corey Taylor II found the end zone more, Brooks was Tulsa’s workhorse Saturday. He scored one touchdown compared to Taylor’s three, but Brooks racked up 156 yards on 36 carries. It was the third time this season Brooks surpassed the 100-yard rushing mark.
Fourth down | What’s next
Trip to New Orleans
TU heads to New Orleans next week to take on Tulane. The Green Wave is 5-3 and coming off back-to-back losses (to Memphis and Navy). Despite the recent skid, Tulane is still undefeated at home this season.