Razzle dazzle
For some time now, while watching the back and forth of the impeachment inquiry arguments, I’ve been reminded of a scene from a movie that I could not exactly put my finger on.
Recently, I watched the musical “Chicago,” and there it was — the old razzle dazzle: “Give ‘em an act with lots of flash in it, and the reaction will be passionate … razzle dazzle ‘em, and they’ll never catch wise.”
In the movie version, Richard Gere, as the defense attorney, was a mix of Fox News, Donald Trump and GOP members of Congress, tap dancing around the courtroom defending Roxie.
And who did Roxie remind me of? Who else but Donald Trump. The jury? None other than Trump’s base and the Republican Senate. In the musical, though, the jury members are unaware they have “sequins in their eyes.”
GOP senators, on the other hand, know exactly what is happening. They understand the “flim flam flummox” being orchestrated around them, and they simply don’t care.
Max Holloway, Muskogee
Missing scores
I got up this morning expecting to open the Tulsa World and find out if our Mannford Pirates won their football game.
I thumbed over to the sports section, and looked and looked, but no score on the Mannford game. It seems funny to me that the Tulsa World can get scores from as far away as Idabel, Jay, Purcell and Paul’s Valley but cannot get the score from a small town within 25 miles of its offices.
Just because our Pirates did not have a really great season doesn’t mean we are not interested in the outcome of all their games.
Glenn Johnston, Mannford
Editor’s notes facts
It is sickeningly humorous how letters that support President Trump are followed by an editor’s note, trying to disprove of it with so-called facts. Facts that we can see on the news, that show the facts are actually correct. Who is your editor’s note writer? It must Adam Schiff.
Larry Salyer, Skiatook
Judging Trump evidence
Soon, we will be members of a very important jury. I’ll tell you why and how.
Assume the U.S. House agrees to impeach President Trump. Our Constitution gives the U.S. House sole power to impeach an official, and it then makes the Senate the sole court for impeachment trials.
That makes the senators the jury, but you and I will also be judging the evidence.
Too many jurors wrongly come to a trial with their minds already made up (forgetting the facts).
That should not be the case in this trial. We must base our decision on the facts presented and the rule of law.
In this case, our Constitution clearly states what the rules are for an impeachment and not what we may think they should be.
If you, and our senators, believe in our Constitution, then if the facts presented show that President Trump violated the law, then we must put party aside and vote guilty.
If we don’t, we are abetting a crime in violation of the Constitution.
Again, listen to the evidence presented and make your decision based on the Constitution.
Fred Burki, Tulsa