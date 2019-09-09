Government tyranny
As an Oklahoman, I believe strongly in individual rights and cannot stand arbitrary and capricious government overreach.
Recently, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services began sending out denial letters to people applying for medical deferred action, a long-standing program allowing noncitizens with serious medical conditions to extend their stay for treatment.
With no advance notice, no change in the law and not even any stated reason, this big-government agency is now changing the rules and trying to force cancer patients out of their hospital beds.
In many cases, they came to the U.S. for treatments only available here, in a manner fully compliant with all laws and regulations and are now being stepped on by an agency seemingly eager to push the limits of its power just for the sake of doing it.
These actions not only hurt families and damage the reputation of the country, they also bring all of our freedoms into question. If the rules can change at any moment with no warning, we are all at risk of government tyranny.
While these first reported incidents were in Massachusetts, I have no doubt that if immigration enforcement can get away with this there, they will try it here.
For the sake of our freedoms and those of the people around us, I ask my fellow Oklahomans to speak out against this unfair practice before it comes to our state.
Connor Swan, Tulsa
Resurgent species
Bulletin! Scientists have uncovered a species once hopefully thought to be moving toward extinction, but surprisingly, disastrously now resurgent.
This species, jerkus pompasaurus egomaniacus, must have been proliferating, mutating in vacuous dark environs lacking educational facilities and exposure to compassionate thought processes or caring environments.
Specimens are identified by narrow-mindedness, elitism, recalcitrance toward compromise, unhappiness, insecure demeanor, resistance to new ideas, fits of anger, prejudice and outrageous behavior.
Specimens exhibit colorless, uncomprehending countenances, or pale tortoise-like exteriors and resistance toward progress. Extant examples may take on unnatural orange coloration and be prone to incoherent rambles.
Extreme activities such as clumsy, unsuccessful attempts at copulation by stalking and ambushing unwilling prey targets have been noted. All known specimens seek to occupy dwellings and positions of authority without proper qualifications or clearances.
Scientists recommend that all specimens of this species be placed in isolation and quarantined until further studies have been completed.
Tom Payne, Tulsa
Dismantle Big 12
Here’s a solution to the existing Big Duh (otherwise known as the Big 12) Conference, a conference in name only: Dismantle it.
Then schools like University of Oklahoma, Oklahoma State University, Kansas State University, Iowa State and Texas Tech could petition for membership in the Western Athletic Conference.
Texas Christian University could petition for membership in the Southeastern Conference. Baylor could move to the Mid-America Conference.
Texas could go independent; no other conference is going to want the overrated, greedy jerks anyway.
Makes more sense than the current dog and pony show in operation.
Milt Frantz, Jay