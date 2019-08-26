Heed words of JFK
This letter is a response to “City hears complaints of lack of diversity in TPD,” (Aug.8).
In January 1961, my family tuned the TV to watch John F. Kennedy’s inaugural address. To this day, his climactic comments have been my guiding principles as a career teacher, military leader and volunteer.
How many of us remember President Kennedy when he challenged us to, “Ask not what your country can do for you, but what you can do for your country!”
Those 17 words were then, and remain to this day, the most inspiring words of guidance one can give to make a community strong.
State Rep. Regina Goodwin and others spoke about a lack of diversity in the Tulsa Police Department. The concern was not having any African Americans in the most recently graduated police academy class. Retired officer Alvin McDonald stated that the city deserved better.
I ask Rep. Goodwin, McDonald and others to paraphrase JFK’s challenge to us: Ask not what your city can do you, but what you can do for your city!
The college requirement to be a TPD officer has always been there. Start early mentoring African American youth to become what they want to be as adults.
If the requirement is a college degree, just as it is with teachers and other professions, start early with academic readiness.
Be focused at the high school and community college levels. Seek out role models.
What can you do for Tulsa? Christina Smith, Tulsa
Clueless men
Regarding the remarkably insensitive comment made by Iowa U.S. Rep. Steve King that rapes and incest helped fill the world and that “It’s not the baby’s fault” for the sin of the father or the mother, it’s definitely not the fault of the girl or woman physically abused who will suffer mentally for years to come.
How can anyone be so callous and hurtful?
Men are totally clueless to what these girls and women go through.
Until men can endure rape and incest and bear a child as a result, they have no right to judge or legislate their right to choose abortion.
I think Rep. King should apologize and resign his position immediately.
Elaine Egbert, Claremore
God before gun ban
As usual, when one of these mass shootings occurs, people immediately want more restrictions on the firearms involved.
The type of hardware they use or more laws are not the problem.
Timothy McVeigh killed 168 people in the blink of an eye with a bomb made from fertilizer. The Boston Marathon bombers used pressure cookers and explosives.
We cannot feed on a steady diet of violence in all forms of media, especially things like “Call of Duty” and “Grand Theft Auto,” then be surprised at the blatant disregard for life some citizens have toward their fellow man.
The problem is not about the materials. It is about the purposes and intentions they have against their fellow man.
We cannot remove God from society and expect not to experience the things outlined in Romans 1:18-32. The only way to change the evil intentions of a person’s heart is to lead them to faith in Jesus Christ.
Unless we as a nation repent of our sins before God, we will never be able to shun the evil we have seen and experienced.
Jerry Virden, Tulsa
New campaign slogan
I truly appreciated the letter “Changing political parties,” (Aug. 7). So often we forget just what the Statue of Liberty stands for.
President Trump’s “Lock her up,” “Send them back,” “Rat-infested” Baltimore and all the other mean, bullying things he says lets me know what kind of person he is.
I have a good chant for the opposing political parties.
“Make America Great Again: Dump Trump.”
Helen Glasgow, Cleveland