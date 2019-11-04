Founders corruption concern
We should remember that impeachment is not exclusive to the president. Article II, Section 4, of the Constitution reads, “The President, Vice President and all civil Officers of the United States, shall be removed from Office on Impeachment for, and Conviction of, Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors.”
Since the nation’s founding, there have been 19 impeachments of civil officers. Of these, 15 were federal judges (13 district court judges, one appellate court judge and one Supreme Court associate justice.)
Of the others, two were presidents, one was a cabinet secretary, and one was a U.S. senator.
Of these, 11 were acquitted by the Senate, and eight were convicted.
The president, then, is only one of literally hundreds, if not thousands, of civil officers subject to impeachment. Their inclusion is because the founders were concerned about corruption, abuse of power and interference from foreign governments — no “rights of kings.”
Of course, there have been many civil officers charged with crimes but not impeached. Since 1797, there have been 80 members of Congress indicted and convicted.
The Department of Justice has opined that a sitting president can’t be indicted.
However, on Oct. 7, Judge Victor Marrero of the Federal District Court in Manhattan wrote, “This court finds aspects of such a doctrine repugnant to the nation’s governmental structure and constitutional values.”
We’ll see how that finding holds up when it gets to the Supreme Court and whether this president or any president is, by virtue of their office, above the law.
Herb Van Fleet, Tulsa
Honorable men
Two witnesses who testified to the House Intelligence Committee were vilified by some Republicans and by Fox News commentators. I am not writing to talk about their testimony but to the attacks on them.
Ambassador William B. Taylor Jr. and Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman are true patriots with impeccable credentials.
For over two decades, Vindman has served honorably in the Army. His overseas tours include South Korea and Germany along with a deployment in Iraq, where he was wounded by an IED and awarded a Purple Heart. Since 2008, he has been a foreign area officer specializing in Eurasia.
Taylor has served our country for over 50 years. He is a graduate of West Point and was an infantry officer for six years in the 101st Airborne Division in Vietnam. He then served in the Department of Energy, as a Senate staffer, at NATO and finally at the State Department. While at the State Department, he served in Afghanistan, Iraq, Jerusalem and Ukraine.
When asked by Secretary Mike Pompeo to come out of retirement and serve one more time as the acting ambassador to Ukraine, he answered the call.
Both men are patriots who dedicated their lives to the service of America and deserve our respect and thanks. Those who attack them should be ashamed.
Lee Snodgrass,
Broken Arrow
Beware ‘Bolivarian Breezes’
Behind the current riots that have spread to almost every Latin American country, there is more than just inequality issues.
Disguised Cuban and Venezuelan agents, poorly vetted at the border, have effectively infiltrated many democratic countries to create havoc.
There is no doubt about inequalities in the region. But the alternative of corruption carried out by inept characters sponsored by regimes in Cuba and Venezuela (Castro and Maduro) are far worse.
The General Secretariat of the Organization of American States, based in Washington D.C., has recently issued a statement regarding this delicate situation.
“The recent currents of destabilization of the political systems of the hemisphere have their origins in the strategy of the Bolivarian and Cuban dictatorships, which seek to reposition themselves once again, not through a process of re-institutionalization and re-democratization, but through their old methodology of exporting polarization and bad practices, to essentially finance, support and promote political and social conflict.”
The sinister plan is called the “Bolivarian breezes.”
“The ‘Bolivarian breezes’ to which the president of the illegitimate Bolivarian constituent national assembly has referred, have brought destabilization, violence, drug trafficking, death and corruption. The Venezuelan people themselves have paid the highest cost, but the other countries of the hemisphere are also now paying a high price for the crisis caused by the Venezuelan dictatorship.
“Bolivarian breezes are not welcome in this hemisphere. We strongly condemn the threat of exporting bad practices and destabilization to Colombia made by that person in the Bolivarian dictatorship.”
Freedom-loving people must pay attention to its consequences.
Sebastian Lantos, Tulsa