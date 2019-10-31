TULSA AT TULANE 3 p.m. Saturday, Yulman Stadium, New Orleans
TV: ESPN2
Radio: KXBL-99.5
Records: Tulsa 2-6, 0-4 AAC; Tulane 5-3, 2-2 AAC
Last meeting: Tulane defeated Tulsa 24-17 last season.
All-time series: Tulsa leads 11-4.
James Aydelott’s forecast: Sunny. Kickoff, 62°.
First down | Top storyline
TU in need of a win
The Golden Hurricane is desperate for a win, and this weekend against Tulane could be its best opportunity. A win would end TU’s four-game losing streak and keep its bowl hopes going. A loss, though, would erase the Hurricane’s chances to play in a bowl game, meaning the last three games of the season would just be for pride — and perhaps for saving coach Philip Montgomery’s job.
Second down | Key matchup
TU players vs. morale
A question about the team’s morale has been asked almost every week during TU’s losing streak. Although Montgomery says he’s not concerned, not winning in over a month’s time — not to mention how heartbreaking some of those defeats were — has to be crushing for a college football team. If TU comes out flat Saturday, its losing streak could be extended to five.
Third down | Player to watch
RB Corey Taylor II
Taylor finally broke out last Saturday against Memphis. After leading the team in touchdowns last season, Taylor had found the end zone only once before playing the Tigers. He scored three times against Memphis, rushing for 85 yards on 13 carries for a 6.5 average per carry. Although Shamari Brooks is a talented back, TU needs Taylor to also perform up to par for its run game — which is the heart of the offense — to be full-go.
Fourth down | Who wins and why
More misery for Hurricane
From Guerin Emig: Three weeks ago, Tulane was 5-1 and one of the most surprising stories of the college football season. Then the Green Wave lost badly at Memphis and 41-38 at Navy. Now Willie Fritz’s team is playing for bowl eligibility and the program’s first winning regular season since 1998. It’s still a good story. Tulane still has enough to beat hard-luck Tulsa. Green Wave 37, Golden Hurricane 25.