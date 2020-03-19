Tulsa Artist Fellow Quraysh Ali Lansana's latest book, "the skin of dreams: new and collected poems 1995-2018," has been nominated for the Benjamin Franklin Award from the Independent Book Publishers Association.
"the skin of dreams," published by The Calliope Group, an independent publisher based in Tulsa, is one of four finalists in the Poetry category. The winners of the awards, which honor independent press books in 55 categories, will be announced in May.
"Winning an IBPA Benjamin Franklin Award says to bookstores, reviewers, and readers, 'This is one of the best books published in this category and it deserves to be noticed'," said Patagonia Books publisher and incoming IBPA Board Chair Karla Olson. "The finalists, which reflect the highest standards of professionalism and attention to detail, celebrate the innovation and diversity coming out of today’s independent publishing community."
In a review of Lansana's book for the Washington Independent Review of Books, Grace Cavalieri wrote, “This book should be put in a capsule and sent into space so everyone in the next galaxy could see, hear, and understand, what it was to be black in America."
Lansana has published eight books of poetry, including
"mystic turf" (2012), "bloodsoil (sooner red)" (2009), "Southside Rain" (2000), and "cockroach children: corner poems and street psalms" (1995).
One of his projects as a Tulsa Artist Fellow has been the creation of "Focus: Black Oklahoma," a monthly radio program addressing issues facing African-Americans in Oklahoma for which he serves as executive producer. The program airs the third Thursday of each month on KWGS (89.5 FM), the National Public Radio station of the University of Tulsa.