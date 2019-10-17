TULSA AT NO. 21 CINCINNATI 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Nippert Stadium, Cincinnati
TV: ESPNU
Radio: KXBL-99.5
Records: Tulsa 2-4, 0-2 AAC; Cincinnati 5-1, 2-0 AAC
Last meeting: Tulsa defeated Cincinnati 40-37 in overtime in 2016 at Tulsa.
All-time series: Tulsa leads 17-14-2.
James Aydelott’s forecast: Partly sunny and mild. Kickoff: 69°. End of game: 71°.
First down | Top storyline
TU needs win after two straight losses
The Golden Hurricane is in desperate need of a win after back-to-back devastating losses, but that will not come easily on the road against one of the best teams in the American Athletic Conference. After losing to then-No. 24 SMU in three overtimes in Dallas, TU returned home to lose to Navy 45-17, the biggest loss at H.A. Chapman Stadium during the Philip Montgomery era.
Second down | Key matchup
Flags vs. TU and Cincinnati
TU goes into Saturday’s game as the most penalized team in college football. The team with the second most is Cincinnati. If the Golden Hurricane were to play a clean game while the No. 21 Bearcats hindered themselves with penalties, that could set up a solid chance at an upset for TU. But, vice-versa, and the Hurricane will go back to Tulsa with a loss.
Third down | Player to watch
RB Shamari Brooks
Navy stifled Brooks and the TU run game last week. The Hurricane offense struggles mightily when it can’t rely on its ground game. Brooks will need to make some big plays to keep TU in the game against a Bearcats defense that has allowed 139.5 rushing yards a game.
Fourth down | Who wins and why
A tough trip to Cincinnati
From Bill Haisten: Since the start of the fourth quarter at SMU on Oct. 24, the Golden Hurricane has been outscored 79-24. A 30-9 lead over SMU turned into a 43-37, triple-overtime defeat. Last week, as the Golden Hurricane was hammered 45-17 by Navy, the Midshipmen had a ground-game advantage of more than 300 yards on TU’s home field. With a balanced offense that produces 178 rushing yards and 217 passing yards per game, Cincinnati is 5-1 and ranked 21st nationally. While Cincinnati recorded 11 wins last season, the Hurricane is 7-23 in its last 30 games. The combination of the SMU and Navy results may have had a damaging effect on the psychological state of the TU coaches and players, but I have an inexplicable feeling TU will bounce back with a respectable performance. Ultimately, though, a solid, well-coached Cincinnati team wins it 34-24.