Fourth and short
First down ¦ Story of the game
Defense up to the task, but that’s not enough
The University of Tulsa defense kept the score as respectable as it could. The Hurricane held Michigan State to a field goal the three times the Spartans started a drive inside TU territory. Michigan State made it into the end zone only once, on the first drive of the game.
Second down ¦ Matchup that mattered
Spartans dominate TU running backs
TU’s running backs going up against Michigan State’s run defense was the most talked about matchup leading up to the game. The Spartans easily won the battle, sending the Hurricane backward nearly every time TU ran the ball. Tulsa ended the game with a program-worst minus-73 rushing yards, averaging minus-2.9 yards a carry.
Third down ¦ Game MVP
Johnson leads determined TU defense
Senior safety Brandon Johnson was everywhere Friday night for TU. Johnson totaled nine tackles, eight of which were solo. After transferring from Tyler Junior College last year, Johnson tallied nine tackles all of last season while playing in every game and starting in one. He also added a pass breakup Friday.
Fourth down ¦ What’s next
TU heads west
The Hurricane has another long road trip next week when it heads to California to play San Jose State. TU is 4-3 all time against the Spartans, winning the last meeting in 2016, 45-10.