First down | Story of the game
More penalties for TU
The most-penalized team in FBS, the Hurricane racked up 12 penalties Saturday against Cincinnati for 94 yards. Five of those were for false starts and three were for holding. Of the three defensive penalties against TU, all occurred in the fourth quarter.
Second down | Matchup that mattered
Hurricane O-line overwhelmed
Going up against a physical front, TU’s offensive line was repeatedly beat, creating a painful-to-watch outing for quarterback Zach Smith. He was sacked five times, resulting in three fumbles, and he threw two interceptions, including one when he was hit while throwing.
Third down | Game MVP
Cincinnati RB Gerrid Doaks
After missing last season with an injury, Doaks was his team’s most successful weapon Saturday. He rushed for 91 yards and two touchdowns and added another TD on a 28-yard reception.
Fourth down | What’s next
Homecoming against Memphis
The slate doesn’t get any easier for TU, which needs four wins in its final five games to reach bowl eligibility. Next up is a home game against Memphis, which moved to 6-1 with a rout of Tulane on Saturday night.