First down | Story of the game
Red-zone issues continue
On eight trips to the red zone, Tulsa produced touchdowns only twice. On four occasions, the Hurricane settled for field goals. This season, TU has scored touchdowns on less than 50% of its trips inside the 20-yard line (17-of-36).
Second down | Matchup that mattered
Offensive line struggles again
Tulane’s defense created constant pressure, often escaping untouched to wreak havoc on quarterback Zach Smith or the Hurricane running backs, who mustered 114 yards rushing. The Green Wave racked up nine tackles for lost yardage, including four sacks.
Third down | Game MVP
Tulane RB Stephon Huderson
Averaging 14.3 yards per carry, Huderson rushed for 100 yards, added 32 yards and a touchdown receiving, plus had a 33-yard kickoff return.
Fourth down | What’s next
A short week ahead
On Friday night, Tulsa hosts a dangerous UCF team that is 7-2 after defeating Houston 44-29 on Saturday. The Hurricane hasn’t played UCF since former Oklahoma quarterback Josh Heupel took over as head coach in 2018.