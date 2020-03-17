All Cherokee and Creek nation casinos, including the massive Hard Rock and River Spirit properties, will close until the end of March to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the tribes announced Monday.
Both tribes will end gaming activities at 11:59 p.m. Monday, with the Cherokee Nation calling it an act of “uwohiyuhi,” the Cherokee word for “respect.” Cherokee hotels and golf courses will close along with the casinos, officials said.
“For the Cherokee Nation, our first priority is our people and making sure our citizens, employees and patrons are safe and cared for during this pandemic,” said Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr.
The Cherokee announcement came half an hour after the Chickasaw Nation declared early Monday afternoon that it was closing its casinos until at least the end of March. The Creek decision came Monday evening.
All three tribes will continue to pay casino employees, officials said.
“While there is great uncertainty on the business and community impact,” said Muscogee (Creek) Nation Principal Chief David Hill, “we must all work together and be proactive to reduce the spread of COVID-19 among the public at large.”
Chickasaw hotels will remain open, but hotel restaurants will limit seating to no more than 50 people at a time, officials said. Casino restaurants will close along with the casinos, officials said.
“It is imperative we continue working together,” Chickasaw Gov. Bill Anoatubby said, “to meet the challenges this outbreak presents to the health and well-being of people across the world.”
The Osage and Choctaw nations did not announce any casino closures on Monday.