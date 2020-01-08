It’s time of year that we start thinking about chili. The holidays have passed and the weather is cold and dreary — perfect time for comfort food. And if we didn’t crave chili enough already, The Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals start next week. Another reason to have chili on our minds. So we have created our lists of classic Tulsa chili, some new ones to try and chili variations. See pages D6-7.
Weather Alert
Weather Alert
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR VERY DRY AND WINDY CONDITIONS FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN TULSA HAS ISSUED A FIRE WEATHER WATCH, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING. * AFFECTED AREA...IN OKLAHOMA, OSAGE, WASHINGTON, NOWATA, PAWNEE, TULSA, ROGERS, AND CREEK COUNTIES. * WIND...SOUTH 20 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS TO 35 MPH. * HUMIDITY...20 TO 30 PERCENT. * TEMPERATURE...LOW TO MID 60S. * IMPACTS...ANY FIRES THAT DEVELOP WILL LIKELY SPREAD RAPIDLY. OUTDOOR BURNING IS DISCOURAGED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FIRE WEATHER WATCH MEANS THAT NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE FORECAST TO OCCUR. LISTEN FOR LATER FORECASTS AND POSSIBLE RED FLAG WARNINGS. &&
