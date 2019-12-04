Tulsa city councilors on Wednesday voted to pass an ordinance developers hope will end sidewalks to nowhere.
Councilors voted 6-0 to change a city requirement for new construction projects to have sidewalks. Rather than every new project needing a sidewalk, regardless of its importance, the council voted to let developers pay a fee to the city in lieu of building a non-essential sidewalk.
Jeffrey Smith, executive vice president and CEO of the Tulsa Home Builders Association, commended the move at Wednesday's meeting as a solution that helps all parties.
Smith said the sidewalk requirement had good intentions to make the city more walkable, but the fix lets developers contribute to the city's goals without wasting resources.
"Now (developers) will have an option to pay a fee to the city of Tulsa where they can use that money to continue sidewalks in more strategic areas," Smith said. "This program was needed and the city of Tulsa needs to work on installing sidewalks in key areas, not having the development community install sidewalks in an area that makes no sense."
If a developer builds in a non-critical sidewalk area — meaning it's not a subdivision, not on a major street or near a pedestrian area like a park, school or religious building — they have the option to pay a fee per square foot of sidewalk that otherwise would be needed.
The fee, initially $6.44 per square foot, is calculated from the average cost per square foot for the city to install sidewalks. The fee is 80% of the average cost, and the Streets and Stormwater Department uses the annual citywide infrastructure contract to calculate the cost. Those fees go to the city to install or repair sidewalks in critical areas.