Benjamin Akira Montgomery, 22

Circumstances: Detectives say a robbers shot Montgomery when he confronted them at his apartment. 

Case status: Under investigation. 

Anyone with information may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 918-596-COPS (2677), online at p3tips.com/918 or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.

