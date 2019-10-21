Benjamin Akira Montgomery, 22
Circumstances: Detectives say a robbers shot Montgomery when he confronted them at his apartment.
Case status: Under investigation.
Anyone with information may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 918-596-COPS (2677), online at p3tips.com/918 or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.
