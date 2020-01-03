Owasso police arrested an Owasso man after he allegedly stole power tools from a local store.
Around 10:50 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 1, employees at Atwoods reported that a man allegedly took DeWalt power tools, valued at $399, and fled in a Ford SUV, according to the police report.
An officer located the vehicle leaving the scene southbound on Garnett and conducted a traffic stop. The officer observed tools inside the vehicle in plain view, which matched the items reportedly stolen from the store, the report shows.
Once positively identified as the suspect by store employees, 32-year-old Brian Scott Pearson was arrested for larceny.
Inside Pearson’s pocket, officers located marijuana and a glass smoking pipe. A records check also revealed active warrants for his arrest from Tulsa County and the City of Owasso, according to the report.